Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More
CNX Software ☛ Clipper HAT Mini – A Raspberry Pi 4G LTE pHAT with Qwiic/STEMMA QT connector
Pimoroni Clipper HAT Mini – also called “CLIPPER LTE Mini HAT” – is a Raspberry Pi 4G LTE pHAT that can use mobile data for remote projects where WiFi connectivity is unreliable or unavailable. The HAT is built around a SIMCom A7683E LTE Cat 1 modem with support for frequency bands B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B20/B28, offering uplink speeds up to 5 Mbps and downlink speeds up to 10 Mbps.
CNX Software ☛ Renesas RRH47000-EVK board integrates RRH47000 CO2 sensor with ±75 ppm accuracy, relative humidity and temperature sensors
Renesas has recently released the RRH47000-EVK evaluation board based on the RRH47000 CO2 sensor using non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) technology to measure CO2 levels accurately (±75 ppm typical) within the 0-5000 ppm range. The sensor also includes built-in sensors for relative humidity and temperature, operates at low power, and supports either UART or I2C interface to the host.
CNX Software ☛ LILYGO T-Bao tiny Hey Hi (AI) robot combines ESP32 and Kendryte K210 RISC-V chip, features camera and display
The T-Bao Hey Hi (AI) robot is a compact embedded device/robot that combines an ESP32 and a K210 RISC-V microcontroller and can perform face recognition and robotics applications. This compact device features a 1.54-inch 240×240 capacitive touch screen, a 2MP OV2640 camera, a MAX98357A I2S audio amplifier, a DRV8833 motor driver, an MPU6050 6-axis motion sensor, and an AXP202 PMU for power management.
Linux Gizmos ☛ ModBerry 500 Series Updated with Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 Integration
Following the launch of the Raspberry Pi CM5, TECHBASE has introduced a new version of the ModBerry 500 series featuring this advanced embedded platform. The ModBerry 500 CM5 offers enhanced processing power and expanded features while maintaining compatibility with its predecessors, ensuring a streamlined transition for existing users.
Arduino ☛ It’s silver, it’s green, it’s the Batteryrunner! An Arduino-powered, fully custom, electric car
Indeed, it’s impossible not to notice that the vehicle is made entirely from aluminum: specifically, 5083 aluminum alloy. This material is extremely durable and can be easily recycled, unlike plastics or carbon fiber which end up as waste at the end of their lifecycle.
The car’s bodywork includes thousands of laser-cut aluminum pieces. “This isn’t just a prototype: it’s a real car – one that we’ve already been able to drive across Europe,” Charly says.