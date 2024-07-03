Today in Techrights
Jurgen Gaeremyn on Software Freedom Day
"today the event is more important than ever in the movement to further Software Freedom."
Tomorrow It's British (UK) General Election, Cybershow Has a New Episode Exploring the Tech Angle
There are about 4 people involved in this episode
GNU/Linux and ChromeOS Rising in Zambia, Android Rises Above 72%, and Windows Down to Only 7%
Windows is down, Android is surging, and even GNU/Linux is doing reasonable well
Free Software Foundation (FSF) on Track to Meet Fundraising Goal
There are over 17 left
Links 02/07/2024: Summer Plans, Unit of Selection, and Debian
Links for the day
In Northern Mariana Islands (and Saipan) Android Replaces Microsoft Windows as Dominant Platform
Android finally exceeded Windows in terms of market share in Northern Mariana Islands
It's Julian Assange's Birthday, His Fundraiser Still 30,000 Pounds Short
20 days are left and it's one way to give a "birthday gift"
Luc Zimmerman (Geneva city council, Le Centre political party) advised Software Freedom Institute on trademark registration
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
This Month Colombia Has Exceeded the 4% Milestone for GNU/Linux
Colombia is more than twice the size of France
Even the News/Articles About Debian Are Slop and Spam Now
linuxsecurity.com is trying to destroy Linux news on the Web for SEO purposes (selling its proprietary junk)
Windows Measured at 1.6% in Central African Republic This Month
If we're meant to think Microsoft is worth "trillion of dollars", what is that valuation based on?
This Article is Freeware
Microsoft AI CEO mentions "freeware"
Steady Increases for GNU/Linux in Israel This Year
Windows is down to a quarter
An Own Goal: Filing Legal Cases in the UK When You Don't Even Live in the UK and Weren't Born In the UK
It'll just be expensive, tedious, and fruitless
Brazil's GNU/Linux Community Growing (a New High)
It's a new all-time high
Speaking to Sources (or People Outside One's Country) is Not Crime and Not Seditious
serious ramifications for publishers
GNU/Linux Above 6% in Hong Kong, Windows Falls to New Lows
Many choose to walk away from Windows
Android (Linux) Blasting Past Windows in France, Highest Desktop Share Since Winter for GNU/Linux
while Windows down
Stella Assange and Kristinn Hrafnsson Recorded This a Week Before Julian Was Freed (Knowing He Would Fly Out Soon)
What happened last week shows that even in notorious and stacked courts there's some hope
statCounter: GNU/Linux Starts July at Over 4%, Steam Survey Shows GNU/Linux at Over 2%
More to come, over time...
The Truth Will Always Win (Eventually)
RMS et al
CIA Whistleblower Jeffrey Sterling on Julian Assange and the Espionage Act
Some people don't survive and get out of there at all
Jen Robinson Explains How the Case of Evan Gershkovich Contributed to the Case for Release of Julian Assange
Robinson is an excellent counsel
Links 02/07/2024: DMA Violations and CSA Regulation
Links for the day
LibrePlanet 2024: Roberto Innocenti on the Latest Buzzword and Typically Misnomer ("AI")
It's about the latest "hot" buzzword
IBM: We Killed CentOS, Now Start Paying Us
The M in IBM is marketing
Links 02/07/2024: Jennifer Robinson Turns to Free Press in Hong Kong, Calls for an Assange Pardon
Links for the day
Gemini Links 02/07/2024: Project Crossroads and Reloading Packet Filter Tables
Links for the day
Seth Patterson on Git-based Workflow and Free Software for Literature and Storytelling
"We can create a storytelling community that allows cross-pollination between creators and disciplines (e.g., novels, songs, and video games) and changes us from consumers to creators."
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Monday, July 01, 2024
IRC logs for Monday, July 01, 2024
Jennifer Robinson on Julian Assange's Birthday Tomorrow (Even the Judge Wished Him an Early Happy Birthday)
we know recordings exist and some people selectively publish these online
-
It's About Community, About Society, Not Business or Profit
The "rat race" is not for humans
-
LibrePlanet Talk on Making Movies With Free Software Only
"I can talk about how I made it and what I had to do to manage the project."
