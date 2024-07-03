Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Internet Society

US Supreme Court Upholds Right of Websites to Moderate Content

In a critically important decision today, the United States Supreme Court reaffirmed the strong conclusion that website operators have a constitutional right to moderate content posted on their sites. Although the primary issue that resolved the case turned on questions about the type of legal challenge that was brought, the five Justices in the majority—joined by one concurring Justice—made clear that governments cannot force online websites to carry content posted by users that they do not want to carry.   

9to5Linux

KDE Plasma 6.1.2 Is Out to Improve the Overview Effect and Fix More Issues

KDE Plasma 6.1.2 is here only a week after KDE Plasma 6.1.1 to improve the Overview effect by making the labels showing window titles more legible and adding bell sounds to the Ocean and Oxygen sound themes.

Nitrux 3.5.1 Released with Linux Kernel 6.9 and NVIDIA 555 Graphics Driver

Powered by a “Liquorix” flavored Linux 6.9.7 kernel and still using the KDE Plasma 5.27.11 LTS desktop environment, Nitrux 3.5.1 ships with the latest NVIDIA 555 graphics driver series with explicit GPU synchronization for Wayland and the Mesa 24.1 graphics stack series.

Linux Mint 22 Beta Released with Cinnamon 6.2, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Linux Mint 22 is codenamed “Wilma” and it’s planned for release in late July 2024. The beta version is here to give us an early glimpse at the new features and improvements baked by the Linux Mint team into their popular Ubuntu-based distribution.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 30th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 03, 2024

Aerial Beach Scene Australia

Updated This Past Day

  1. Jurgen Gaeremyn on Software Freedom Day
    "today the event is more important than ever in the movement to further Software Freedom."

    New

  2. Tomorrow It's British (UK) General Election, Cybershow Has a New Episode Exploring the Tech Angle
    There are about 4 people involved in this episode
  3. GNU/Linux and ChromeOS Rising in Zambia, Android Rises Above 72%, and Windows Down to Only 7%
    Windows is down, Android is surging, and even GNU/Linux is doing reasonable well
  4. Free Software Foundation (FSF) on Track to Meet Fundraising Goal
    There are over 17 left
  5. Links 02/07/2024: Summer Plans, Unit of Selection, and Debian
    Links for the day
  6. In Northern Mariana Islands (and Saipan) Android Replaces Microsoft Windows as Dominant Platform
    Android finally exceeded Windows in terms of market share in Northern Mariana Islands
  7. It's Julian Assange's Birthday, His Fundraiser Still 30,000 Pounds Short
    20 days are left and it's one way to give a "birthday gift"
  8. Luc Zimmerman (Geneva city council, Le Centre political party) advised Software Freedom Institute on trademark registration
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  9. This Month Colombia Has Exceeded the 4% Milestone for GNU/Linux
    Colombia is more than twice the size of France
  10. Even the News/Articles About Debian Are Slop and Spam Now
    linuxsecurity.com is trying to destroy Linux news on the Web for SEO purposes (selling its proprietary junk)
  11. Windows Measured at 1.6% in Central African Republic This Month
    If we're meant to think Microsoft is worth "trillion of dollars", what is that valuation based on?
  12. This Article is Freeware
    Microsoft AI CEO mentions "freeware"
  13. Steady Increases for GNU/Linux in Israel This Year
    Windows is down to a quarter
  14. An Own Goal: Filing Legal Cases in the UK When You Don't Even Live in the UK and Weren't Born In the UK
    It'll just be expensive, tedious, and fruitless
  15. Brazil's GNU/Linux Community Growing (a New High)
    It's a new all-time high
  16. Speaking to Sources (or People Outside One's Country) is Not Crime and Not Seditious
    serious ramifications for publishers
  17. GNU/Linux Above 6% in Hong Kong, Windows Falls to New Lows
    Many choose to walk away from Windows
  18. Android (Linux) Blasting Past Windows in France, Highest Desktop Share Since Winter for GNU/Linux
    while Windows down
  19. Stella Assange and Kristinn Hrafnsson Recorded This a Week Before Julian Was Freed (Knowing He Would Fly Out Soon)
    What happened last week shows that even in notorious and stacked courts there's some hope
  20. statCounter: GNU/Linux Starts July at Over 4%, Steam Survey Shows GNU/Linux at Over 2%
    More to come, over time...
  21. The Truth Will Always Win (Eventually)
    RMS et al
  22. CIA Whistleblower Jeffrey Sterling on Julian Assange and the Espionage Act
    Some people don't survive and get out of there at all
  23. Jen Robinson Explains How the Case of Evan Gershkovich Contributed to the Case for Release of Julian Assange
    Robinson is an excellent counsel
  24. Links 02/07/2024: DMA Violations and CSA Regulation
    Links for the day
  25. LibrePlanet 2024: Roberto Innocenti on the Latest Buzzword and Typically Misnomer ("AI")
    It's about the latest "hot" buzzword
  26. IBM: We Killed CentOS, Now Start Paying Us
    The M in IBM is marketing
  27. Links 02/07/2024: Jennifer Robinson Turns to Free Press in Hong Kong, Calls for an Assange Pardon
    Links for the day
  28. Gemini Links 02/07/2024: Project Crossroads and Reloading Packet Filter Tables
    Links for the day
  29. Seth Patterson on Git-based Workflow and Free Software for Literature and Storytelling
    "We can create a storytelling community that allows cross-pollination between creators and disciplines (e.g., novels, songs, and video games) and changes us from consumers to creators."
  30. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  31. IRC Proceedings: Monday, July 01, 2024
    IRC logs for Monday, July 01, 2024
  32. Jennifer Robinson on Julian Assange's Birthday Tomorrow (Even the Judge Wished Him an Early Happy Birthday)
    we know recordings exist and some people selectively publish these online
  33. It's About Community, About Society, Not Business or Profit
    The "rat race" is not for humans
  34. LibrePlanet Talk on Making Movies With Free Software Only
    "I can talk about how I made it and what I had to do to manage the project."
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Tuesday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2024-06-26 to 2024-07-02
    1924 /n/2024/06/24/Microsoft_By_Default_Destroy_Linux.shtml
    1899 /n/2024/06/27/John_Gilmore_Cofounder_of_the_Electronic_Frontier_Foundation_Jo.shtml
    1707 /n/2024/06/30/Getting_Rid_of_Microsoft_Does_Not_Go_Far_Enough.shtml
    1538 /n/2024/06/27/IBM_s_Board_is_a_Men_s_Club_Unlike_the_FSF_s_But_Red_Hat_IBM_Ar.shtml

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

OpenSSH 9.8 Fixes Critical sshd Vulnerability
OpenSSH 9.8 enhances security, fixing critical race conditions in sshd and logic errors in ssh
GNU/Linux at 5% in Germany, Says statCounter [original]
This is the highest in years
Linux Mint 22 Beta Released with Cinnamon 6.2, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
The Linux Mint team has released today the beta version of the upcoming Linux Mint 22 operating system series, which can be downloaded and tested right now.
New EndeavourOS Release Ships with KDE Plasma 6.1, Brings Back ARM Support
The EndeavourOS team announced today the release and general availability of EndeavourOS “Endeavour” the latest stable snapshot of this Arch Linux-based distro that features the KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment.
Debian 12.6 “Bookworm” Released with 162 Bug Fixes and 84 Security Updates
The Debian Project announced today the release and general availability of Debian 12.6 as the fifth ISO update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.
Free Software Leftovers
BSD, SaaS, and more
Linux 6.10-rc6
new RC of Linux
NVIDIA 555.58 Linux Graphics Driver Released with Explicit Sync on Wayland
NVIDIA 555.58 Linux graphics driver is now available for download with explicit GPU sync support for NVIDIA GPU users on Wayland, as well as many other improvements.
Linux and BSD news (Larry Finger has died)
Some kernel level stuff
 
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, GNU/Linux on Snapdragon, and More
Some hardware news picks
IBN, SUSE, and more
some leftovers for today
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Programming Lefovers
Including KDE and GNOME
Debian Development Updates
Some Debian picks
Security Leftovers
Security news picks
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, Destination Linux, and Late Night Linux
some new episodes
today's howtos
only 5 more for now
Applications: Opengist, Ladybird, and Istio
Some software leftovers
PostgreSQL Related New Releases and News
half a dozen new ones
KDE Plasma 6.1.2 Is Out to Improve the Overview Effect and Fix More Issues
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.1.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment with more bug fixes and small improvements.
Android Leftovers
Android quietly enhances split-screen mode in preparation for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold
MySQL 9.0 Released: What’s New, Changed, and Removed
MySQL 9.0 database rolls out with enhanced JSON support, new DDL for events, updated system variable tables, and more
Nitrux 3.5.1 Released with Linux Kernel 6.9 and NVIDIA 555 Graphics Driver
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced the release and general availability of Nitrux 3.5.1 as the latest version of this immutable and systemd-free Debian-based distribution.
Peppermint OS’s Family Expands with ‘Loaded’ Version
Peppermint Loaded: Complete with pre-installed apps, Flatpak support, Mint Store integration, and more for an out-of-the-box experience
Best Free and Open Source Software
We provide the best free and open source alternatives
Archman Linux – Arch-based distribution
Archman Linux is billed as a powerful, lightweight, fast, visual and stable Linux distribution based on Arch Linux
What is Ollama? Everything Important You Should Know
Answering the common questions about Ollama
GNOME- What I’d like to know as a newcomer
Navigating an open-source community for the first time can be challenging
Scientific Linux 7 reaches end of life
While the end of support for CentOS 7, which happened on June 30
Linux Lite 7.0 might be the best lightweight Linux distro on the market
If you're looking for an easy-to-use Linux distribution to revive aging or slow hardware, Linux Lite is hard to beat
Programming Leftovers
Programming related news picks
Raspberry Pi, Purism and Bunnie Huang's Open Hardware Picks
Some hardware news
Red Hat Promotes Buzzwords and Proprietary RHEL
the latest from redhat.com
Mozilla on Social Control Media and Thunderbird Monthly Development Digest
Some Mozilla news
Microsoft: Layoffs, Antitrust, and Plagiarism
Some Microsoft picks
today's howtos
first long batch for today
Want to save your old computer? Try these 5 Linux distributions
Here's how to save money, reduce e-waste, and get more use out of your old hardware at the same time
Kubuntu 24.04 review - Back in 2007
Today, I will break my own rule. I am going to write a review - sort of - of Kubuntu 24.04.
Proprietary Software and Windows TCO: LockBit, Dead People, and TeamViewer Breach
Some security picks
CVE-2006-5051 and CVE-2024-6387 Patched in OpenSSH
OpenSSH bug fixes
Games: Cyber Knights: Flashpoint, Humble Bundle, and More
latest half dozen from gamingonlinux
[Debian] scikit-survival 0.23.0 Released and Ubuntu Adds Support to Install DEBs in App Center
Some Debiah camp news
Programming Leftovers
coding-related stuff
Devices/Embedded: GNU-like Mobile Linux, ESP32, ModXO
Some hardware picks
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, This Week in Linux, Linux Link Tech Show, and More
4 new episodes
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
RIP, Phabeni [original]
We'll carry on publishing as usual
FSF adds three provisional board members
The FSF has advanced in its new governance process: We have installed three provisional board members, who have been participating in board meetings since March 23
today's howtos
only 4 for now
5 Ways Using Linux Improved My Windows Experience
Linux taught me to leave Windows Registry alone to avoid potential issues
10 best operating systems for Raspberry Pi 5
Raspberry Pi boardss have taken over the DIY projects landscape and have become synonymous with the term SB
FreeDOS open-source text-based OS turns 30, still in active development and primarily used for retro gaming | Tom's Hardware
FreeDOS dates back to 1994, when its developer, Jim Hall announced it as PD-DOS
Security Leftovers
Security related links
today's programming leftovers
and some on education too
GNU/Linux Leftovers
From Ubuntu to LF
Recent GNU/Linux and Free Software Videos
From Invidious
today's howtos
many howtos, some a tad older
Open Hardware: RISC-V, 3D Printing, and More
Some hardware picks
GNU poke 4.2 released
I am happy to announce a new release of GNU poke, version 4.2
PCLinuxOS Magazine: Screenshots, Audio CD Rippers, 15th Anniversary for Chief Editor
Some PCLOS news
How Well Do You Know Your FOSS Mascots?
The open-source community has a tradition of creating mascots — which tend to be cute, cuddly animals — rather than adopting staid logos
Android Leftovers
Top 10 Must-Have Android Widgets for a Seamless Experience
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 30th, 2024
The 194th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 30th, 2024.
Angie 1.6 Web Server Introduces Sticky Sessions
Angie 1.6 web server offers full Nginx 1.27 compatibility plus new, useful additional features
Pocket Z project aims to build $99 Linux PCs that fit in your pocket
It boots the Debian Linux-based Raspberry Pi OS with a few customizations
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Adélie Linux – independent distribution
Adélie Linux is an independently developed distribution that targets many different types of platforms
Review: The Unity desktop and Lomiri on Ubuntu Unity 24.04
About 14 years ago Canonical announced it was going to create its own desktop environment, called Unity
Initial work on Keychain
A month ago, I started working on a new application to manage your passwords in Plasma
LXC/LXCFS/Incus 6.0.1 LTS release
The Linux Containers project maintains Long Term Support (LTS) releases for its core projects
Updated Debian 11: 11.10 released
The Debian project is pleased to announce the tenth update of its oldstable distribution Debian 11 (codename "bullseye")
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles