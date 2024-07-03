IBN, SUSE, and more
Fedora Family / IBM
Red Hat ☛ MySQL data replication between virtual machines via SDN
In today's application landscape, ensuring data availability is crucial. For relational databases like MySQL, replication offers a robust solution to achieve it. This article explores deploying MySQL replication between virtual machines (VMs) leveraging software-defined networking in the Red Hat OpenShift platform. While this post is focused on MySQL within an OpenShift virtual machine, the same principle applies to any database replication within an OpenShift virtual machine.
Ankur Sinha "FranciscoD": Week 26 update
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
My Experience at the openSUSE Conference 2024
openSUSE Conference 2024 in Nuremberg, June 27-29, was once again an incredibly rewarding experience. From the moment I arrived, I was immersed in an atmosphere of enthusiasm. This year's conference was not just about technology and software, it was about reconnecting with old friends and making new ones, all while sharing our collective passion for open source.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice
-
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice project and community recap: June 2024
Here’s our summary of updates, events and activities in the LibreOffice project in the last four weeks – click the links to learn more… We started June by talking to Isabelle Dutailly about her work on LibreOffice templates.
