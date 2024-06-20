today's leftoverss

Highlights of Tails 6.4 include the ability to store a random seed on the Tails USB stick to strengthen all cryptography. The devs say that having a secure random number generator is critical for various of Tails’ components that rely on cryptography, such as Persistent Storage, Tor, and HTTPS.

KDE Plasma 6.1 is the first major update of the desktop environment since KDE Plasma 6.0 and includes exciting new features like explicit GPU synchronization support for NVIDIA users to improve their Plasma Wayland experience if they also use the Mesa 24.1 graphics stack and NVIDIA 555 graphics driver series.

The Sipeed Lichee Book 4A is a cost-effective laptop utilizing RISC-V architecture, designed primarily for developers interested in exploring this platform. It merges standard laptop features with functionalities tailored to RISC-V, offering a practical tool for both software development and general use.

DeepComputing and Framework have collaborated to introduce the first partner-developed Mainboard that features a RISC-V processor, marking a significant step in diversifying the Framework ecosystem and enhancing the accessibility of the RISC-V architecture.