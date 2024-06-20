Free Software Leftovers
Faizul "Piju" 9M2PJU: The Comprehensive Guide to Open Source ERP: A Game Changer for Businesses
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems have become essential for businesses aiming to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and ensure seamless integration across various departments. While traditional ERP solutions can be prohibitively expensive, open source ERP systems offer a cost-effective alternative. This blog post delves into the world of open source ERP, covering everything from its functionality to its implementation on an Ubuntu server.
Sahilister ☛ Sahil Dhiman: First Iteration of My Free Software Mirror
As I’m gearing towards setting up a Free Software download mirror in India, it occurred to me that I haven’t chronicled the work and motivation behind setting up the original mirror in the first place. Also, seems like it would be good to document stuff here for seeing the progression, as the mirror is going multi-country now. Right now my existing mirror i.e., mirrors.de.sahilister.net, which was mirrors.sahilister.in, hosted in Germany serves traffic for Termux, NomadBSD, Blender, BlendOS and GIMP. For a while in between, I hosted OSMC project mirror as well.
To explain what is a Free Software download mirror thing is first, I’ll quote myself from work blog -
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Ruben Schade ☛ The Indie Wiki Buddy browser extension
Browse any wikis today, and there’s a decent chance it’s hosted by Fandom (ne. Wikia, Wikicities) which is, in word, not great. Wait, that’s two words. I wrote a post about how to declutter it using uBlock Origin, but the real answer is to direct your traffic elsewhere.
Mozilla
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Connecting the Dots: What the Heck is Happening at Mozilla?
A coup by the Board, a shift to advertising, adding data collection to Firefox... a picture is becoming clear.
