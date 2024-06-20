Free Software Leftovers

As I’m gearing towards setting up a Free Software download mirror in India, it occurred to me that I haven’t chronicled the work and motivation behind setting up the original mirror in the first place. Also, seems like it would be good to document stuff here for seeing the progression, as the mirror is going multi-country now. Right now my existing mirror i.e., mirrors.de.sahilister.net, which was mirrors.sahilister.in, hosted in Germany serves traffic for Termux, NomadBSD, Blender, BlendOS and GIMP. For a while in between, I hosted OSMC project mirror as well.

To explain what is a Free Software download mirror thing is first, I’ll quote myself from work blog -