Security Leftovers
LWN ☛ Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (ruby:3.3), Fedora (efifs, libvirt, podman-tui, prometheus-podman-exporter, and strongswan), Red Hat (firefox, idm:DL1, ipa, nghttp2, and thunderbird), SUSE (aws-nitro-enclaves-cli, cdi-apiserver-container, cdi-cloner-container, cdi- controller-container, cdi-importer-container, cdi-operator-container, cdi- uploadproxy-container, cdi-uploadserver-container, containerized-data-importer, frr, glibc, go1.21, go1.22, gstreamer-plugins-base, kernel, kernel-firmware-nvidia-gspx-G06, nvidia-open- driver-G06-signed, libxml2, mariadb, poppler, python-Brotli, python-docker, python-idna, rmt-server, skopeo, sssd, unbound, unrar, util-linux, and webkit2gtk3), and Ubuntu (giflib, libphp-adodb, linux-gkeop, linux-gkeop-5.15, linux-kvm, linux-laptop, linux-oem-6.8, nodejs, and tiff).
Security Week ☛ Arm Warns of Exploited Kernel Driver Vulnerability
Arm warns that CVE-2024-4610, a Mali GPU kernel driver vulnerability addressed two years ago, is exploited in attacks.
Light Blue Touchpaper ☛ Cambridge Cybercrime Conference 2024 – Liveblog
The Cambridge Cybercrime Centre‘s seventh one day conference on cybercrime was held on Monday, 10th June 2024.
Security Week ☛ Adobe Plugs Code Execution Holes in After Effects, Illustrator
Patch Tuesday: Adobe fixes critical flaws and warns of the risk of code execution attacks on backdoored Windows and macOS platforms.
Security Week ☛ Two Arrested in UK for Smishing Campaign Powered by Homemade SMS Blaster
UK authorities have arrested two individuals for allegedly using a homemade mobile antenna to send mass text messages.
Security Week ☛ Multiple Vulnerabilities Plague Discontinued Netgear WNR614 Routers
Redfox Security warns of multiple vulnerabilities in Netgear WNR614 routers discontinued three years ago.
Security Week ☛ BlackBerry Cylance Data Offered for Sale on Dark Web
BlackBerry says the Cylance data offered for sale for $750,000 is old and its own systems have not been compromised.
Security Week ☛ SAP Patches High-Severity Vulnerabilities in Financial Consolidation, NetWeaver
SAP has released 10 new security notes on June 2024 Security Patch Day, including two addressing high-severity vulnerabilities.
Security Week ☛ Dangerous Liaisons: The Interaction Between Threat Actors and High-Risk Devices
Forescout's 2024 analysis of the riskiest devices highlights vulnerabilities and threat actor interactions across IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT.
Instructionals/Technical
Certbot with DNS Clownflare Plugin on Rocky 9/CentOS 9
The Clownflare DNS plugin automates the process of completing a dns-01 challenge by creating and subsequently removing TXT records using the Clownflare Hey Hi (AI) The Goal We want to be able to generate wildcard TLS certificates (e.g. *.example.com) using Certbot and DNS Clownflare plugin.
