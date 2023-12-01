today's howtos
Own HowTo ☛ How to install MariaDB on Ubuntu 22.04
MariaDB provides a repository that you can add on your Ubuntu machine, and then use that repository to download MariaDB.
MariaDB can be easily installed on any linux distro, as MariaDB supports all linux distros.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to install PyCharm on Ubuntu
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install PyCharm community on Ubuntu.
PyCharm is a python IDE that you can use to code on Python on your Ubuntu system.
-
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Diagnose Network Issues on GNU/Linux with Traceroute
Traceroute is a simple packet probing tool for Linux. Learn how you can track your network's packets using this handy utility today.
-
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 40 GNU/Linux Network Commands for Modern SysAdmins
When it comes to establishing stable, secure networks, GNU/Linux is the first choice for a majority of us. This accounts for many things, including the massive array of networking tools and commands GNU/Linux provides.
-
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 40 Simple Yet Effective GNU/Linux Shell and Bash Script Examples
Historically, the shell has been the native command-line interpreter for Unix-like systems. It has proven to be one of Unix’s major features and has grown into a whole new topic. GNU/Linux offers a variety of powerful shells with robust functionality, including Bash, Zsh, Tcsh, and Ksh.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to fix "existing lock /var/run/yum.pid" another copy is running as pid
In this tutorial, you will learn how to fix "existing lock /var/run/yum.pid" another copy is running as pid.
-
Linux Host Support ☛ How to Install Adminer on Ubuntu 22.04
In this tutorial, we are going to guide you on how to install Adminer on Ubuntu 22.04. Adminer, formerly phpMinAdmin is a software tool for managing the content of databases. Adminer is written in PHP and supports various database systems such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB, SQLite, Elasticsearch, Oracle, etc.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nginx on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nginx on openSUSE. Nginx, a high-performance HTTP server and reverse proxy, has become a popular choice for web applications due to its scalability and robustness.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Asterisk on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Asterisk on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Asterisk, a powerful open-source PBX platform, has revolutionized the world of telecommunication. From small businesses to large enterprises, Asterisk is the go-to solution for IP PBX systems, VoIP gateways, and conference servers.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install VSCodium on Debian 12 [Ed: This contributes to Microsoft consolidation and monoculture around spyware and proprietary traps. The way to defeat Chrome and its assault on the Open Web isn't to download Chromium.]
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VSCodium on Debian 12. VSCodium is a free, open-source version of Microsoft’s popular Visual Studio Code (VS Code) editor. It offers the same features and functionality as VS Code but without the telemetry data tracking.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Lighttpd on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Lighttpd on Fedora 39. Lighttpd, pronounced “lighty” is an open-source web server known for its speed, security, and flexibility. It‘s designed to handle large numbers of concurrent requests with low system resource usage, making it suitable for high-traffic web applications.
-
-
Ubuntu Pit ☛ How To Backup Ext2, Ext3, or Ext4 File Systems in Linux
In Linux, the file system is used in Ext4 format for storing the OS. Since, like Windows, GNU/Linux doesn’t use NTFS or other conventional file types, it might be difficult for newbies to backup the GNU/Linux file systems. Now, the question might be, why do you need to back up the file system on Linux?
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Install qBittorrent 4.6.2 (Qt5) in Ubuntu 22.04 (New PPA)
This simple tutorial shows how to install the latest qBittorrent 4.6.2 (the Qt5 build) from PPA in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. qBittorrent has an official PPA, which however seems no longer updating for Ubuntu 22.04 since v4.6 release series. User can choose to install the Flatpak package, which runs in sandbox.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install Original GA Kernel 5.15 in Ubuntu 22.04
There are so many tutorials teaching how to install the latest Kernel, while, this one is going to show you how to downgrade to the original GA (General Availability) Kernel 5.15 in Ubuntu 22.04. The GA Kernel is shipped by default in the first stable release of Ubuntu 22.04.
-
Variables in Apache Groovy: Powerful, concise and easy
Apache Groovy variables can be defined by explicitly specifying the data type or using the def keyword.