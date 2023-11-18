today's howtos
Manage Multiple Versions of NeoVim via Bob Version Manager
NeoVim is a popular and modern CLI text editor for Linux. I’ve recently written a complete article on installing and using the latest version of NeoVim on your preferred GNU/Linux system.
How to Install Latest NeoVim on GNU/Linux (Ultimate Guide)
NeoVim is a modern command-line text editor designed to improve and modernize the original Vim editor by addressing some limitations and introducing new features.
FOSSLinux ☛ IP vs. Ifconfig in Linux: Which one to use for networking
Explore the differences between IP and ifconfig commands in Linux. This article compares their uses, advantages, and scenarios, helping you choose the right tool for network management and configuration tasks in GNU/Linux environments.
FOSSLinux ☛ Mastering the ‘ip’ command in Linux: 10 real-world examples
Dive into the functionalities of the 'ip' command in GNU/Linux with this guide, featuring 10 practical examples. It's designed to help you master network configuration and diagnostics, offering insights into managing interfaces, routes, and more, making you adept at handling various network tasks in Linux.
FOSSLinux ☛ 10 xargs command examples for GNU/Linux power users
Dive into the world of GNU/Linux command line tools with our comprehensive guide on mastering the xargs command. This article provides 10 practical examples to demonstrate the power and flexibility of xargs, making it an indispensable tool for efficient shell scripting and command line operations.
FOSSLinux ☛ Mastering rm command in GNU/Linux with 10 examples
The 'rm' command is crucial for file management in Linux. Gain proficiency with our guide, showcasing 10 real-world examples to handle file deletions confidently and safely.
Linux.org ☛ BASH Dice Game
Let's go over some of the basic concepts for the base of the game.Basic Concepts
I have split the score card into two sections. In the original game, there is an upper and lower section. I split these into the left and right side so they would fit on the screen easier.
Make Tech Easier ☛ What Is Gentoo GNU/Linux and How to Install It
Gentoo GNU/Linux is a powerful and extensible distribution that stuck to the original source-based package management. Further, its package manager, portage, is a powerful utility that allows you to fine-tune and tweak each distribution aspect. However, it is not a distribution that is easy to install and use.
DebugPoint ☛ How to Remove Snap Packages in Ubuntu Linux
A tutorial on how to remove Snap from Ubuntu GNU/Linux and get a snap-free system. Snap packages developed by Canonical are beneficial for several use cases. It provides an easy and faster update of applications directly to the end-users.
It's FOSS ☛ Enabling Bluetooth on Arch Linux
Bluetooth not working on Arch Linux? Here's what I worked for me along with a few additional tips on troubleshooting Bluetooth issue on Arch.