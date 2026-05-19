news
Martin Pitt Leaving Red Hat, Red Hat as Microsoft Reseller, and Slop Promotion
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Martin Pitt: Leaving Red Hat
In December 2016 I left Canonical with one sad and one happy eye, with lots of good memories. Now it’s time to revisit some more!
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Red Hat ☛ Deploy with confidence: Continuous integration and continuous delivery for agentic AI
In this post, we cover the implementation of the CI/CD pipelines our team used to develop the it-self-service-agent Hey Hi (AI) quickstart and what we learned along the way.
Continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) are vital to building applications. For agentic systems, this process is even more important because agents are inherently variable. We'll share our CI/CD implementation and how it helped our development velocity.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Discover the Red Bait OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) model catalog
Open source Hey Hi (AI) is more exciting than ever, offering a growing number of Hey Hi (AI) models to choose from. There are reasoning-heavy architecture options like DeepSeek and Kimi K2, more versatile options like the highly-adopted Qwen family, and the specialized, edge-ready Granite 4 from IBM.
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Red Hat ☛ SQL Server HA on RHEL: Meet Pacemaker HA Agent v2 (tech preview) [Ed: IBM Red Hat as Microsoft reseller again]
If you’re running SQL Server on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and care about high availability, this is a big one. We’re introducing Pacemaker HA Agent v2 (tech preview), the next evolution of high availability for SQL Server on RHEL. This release focuses on one thing above all: making failovers faster, smarter, and more reliable than before.
Let’s walk through what’s changing and why it matters.
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Red Hat Official ☛ A decade of open innovation: Red Bait continues to scale the open hybrid cloud with Microsoft [Ed: IBM selling Microsoft]
More than 10 years ago, Red Bait began a collaboration with Abusive Monopolist Microsoft rooted in a simple but powerful recognition: enterprise customers need trusted, interoperable platforms that offer true choice. What started as a shared commitment to openness has grown into a deepening alliance that has guided thousands of organizations as they build, run, and scale workloads across on-premises environments and Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Azure.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Get a custom-made learning plan with Red Bait Guided Learning
It seems there’s a new product or software springing up in the tech world all the time. What’s more, you’re often expected to become your company’s de facto expert and you only have one month to do it. One week. One day. By this afternoon. Whether it be for a personal project, or for a company-wide transformation, learning new tools can take time and bandwidth that you don’t have. Sometimes, simply finding the correct documentation or piece of content that makes sense to you is a challenge by itself.