news
Games: Terraria, Go, GNU/Linux on a PlayStation 5, and More
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Re-Logic celebrate 15 years of Terraria - 70 million sales, cross-play soon and more updates to come | GamingOnLinux
Developers Re-Logic are celebrating a huge 15 years of the side-scrolling survival crafting adventure game Terraria with it still going strong.
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La Pedra Go Club in Barcelona
I love playing Go. I normally play online, and have played here in Chicago in the past, but this was my first time playing outside of the… place where I live, ha. Whenever I travel, I do look up if there’s a go club or presence anywhere, but almost always it’s hard for me to get to, or the timing doesn’t work out.
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The PlayStation 5 Linux project has been upgraded to support more firmware | GamingOnLinux
Installing Linux on a PlayStation 5 gets even easier now, with recent updates expanding the firmware versions that are supported. A great thing for preservation, as eventually all companies move on - and you should be able to do whatever you want with hardware you've purchased.
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You think you've seen it all and then there's a Wayland Compositor inside Minecraft on Linux | GamingOnLinux
I'm not sure why you would want to do this, but you can run a Linux Wayland Compositor inside Minecraft to get various external windows inside the game.
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Sunshine game streaming tool adds Vulkan encoding plus XDG, Pipewire, and KWin direct screencast capture | GamingOnLinux
Sunshine, the game streaming tool you use with Moonlight, has a major upgrade now available with some big new features and a security fix too.
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Proton is getting some "horrible" workarounds for Forza Horizon 6 on Linux | GamingOnLinux
According to the developer of VKD3D-Proton, Forza Horizon 6 is "extremely broken" and needs some "horrible" workarounds to run properly on Linux. It's due for release tomorrow, after being in Advanced Access since just before the weekend.
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New "low_latency_layer" brings Reflex and Anti-Lag 2 to AMD and Intel GPUs on Linux | GamingOnLinux
Linux gets expanded support for Reflex and Anti-Lag tech thanks to a new open source Vulkan layer called "low_latency_layer". A first initial release is out now for anyone who wants to try it so you can fully enable the likes of AMD Anti-Lag 2 and NVIDIA Reflex 2 across many different games both Native and Windows via Proton.
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Proton-CachyOS 11 adds initial OptiScaler integration and lots of other fixes | GamingOnLinux
The very popular Linux distribution CachyOS roll their own advanced build of Proton, and with the latest Proton-CachyOS 11 update they added OptiScaler.
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Heroic Games Launcher v2.22 brings library editing, big screen console mode improvements | GamingOnLinux
The excellent Heroic Games Launcher for running games from GOG, Epic Games and more on Linux released version 2.22 with some big new features.