Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Faizul "Piju" 9M2PJU: Ubuntu vs Arch Linux: A Comparison of Release Models
In the world of GNU/Linux distributions, two popular options stand out with distinct approaches to software releases: Ubuntu and Arch Linux. While both offer robust and feature-rich operating systems, their release models differ significantly, catering to the needs of various user communities.
Ubuntu ☛ Top 5 reasons to use Ubuntu for your AI/ML projects
For 20 years, Ubuntu has been at the cutting edge of technology. Pioneers looking to innovate new technologies and ideas choose Ubuntu as the medium to do it, whether they’re building devices for space, deploying a fleet of robots or building up financial infrastructure.
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 844
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 844 for the week of June 9 – 15, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ PPA Updated for Installing KeePass2 2.57 in Ubuntu 24.04 [Ed: Microsoft Mono infection vector in Ubuntu]
For those who are sticking to KeePass2 password manager, here’s an Ubuntu PPA contains most recent .deb package for Ubuntu 24.04, Ubuntu 23.10, Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 20.04, and Ubuntu 18.04. GNU/Linux has a native KeepassXC password manager, though KeePass2 is still available for choice, which runs in GNU/Linux through Microsoft’s mono software framework.