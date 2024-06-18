Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers

Powered by the ESP32-S3 FN4R2 microcontroller, the T-Glass includes 4MB of flash memory and 2MB of PSRAM. It supports the latest wireless protocols to ensure seamless connectivity. Onboard features such as a microphone, Real-Time Clock, and a touch button enhance user interaction.

The MUSE Book is a laptop that features a RISC-V-based architecture, presumably powered by the SpacemiT K1, an 8-core AI CPU built on the RISC-V X60 architecture. The MUSE Book is available for pre-order in three configurations, which include up to 16GB of RAM and two SSD storage capacities.

DeepComputing and Framework have collaborated to introduce the first partner-developed Mainboard that features a RISC-V processor, marking a significant step in diversifying the Framework ecosystem and enhancing the accessibility of the RISC-V architecture.

KDE Plasma 6.1 is the first major update of the desktop environment since KDE Plasma 6.0 and includes exciting new features like explicit GPU synchronization support for NVIDIA users to improve their Plasma Wayland experience if they also use the Mesa 24.1 graphics stack and NVIDIA 555 graphics driver series.

Highlights of Tails 6.4 include the ability to store a random seed on the Tails USB stick to strengthen all cryptography. The devs say that having a secure random number generator is critical for various of Tails’ components that rely on cryptography, such as Persistent Storage, Tor, and HTTPS.

Cinnamon 6.2 looks like a smaller release than Cinnamon 6.0 as it only introduces a few changes like greeter badges for Cinnamon sessions, the ability to show the search bar by default in the app chooser dialog, new screen lock delay options for 5 and 10 seconds, and improved support for Flatpak apps.