Hinds County Supervisor David Archie revealed how much officials paid hackers after a cyberattack crippled county services for weeks, against the advice of the board’s attorney and federal investigators, with Archie arguing taxpayers have a right to know what’s going on with their tax dollars.

The information came out during Monday’s public meeting of the Hinds County Board of Supervisors.

Four supervisors voted to approve more than $400,000 to a company to help repair the damage done to Hinds County’s computer systems.