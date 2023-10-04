Endless ♥ GNOME at GUADEC 2023
In July, my employer Endless sponsored and attended the annual GNOME conference, GUADEC, in Rīga, Latvia. Endless has a long history of supporting and collaborating within the GNOME open source project, and it was great to support GUADEC again this year as the platinum sponsor of the event.
Our support of GUADEC and GNOME is more than just a sponsorship, though; we showed up and participated all week to present and plan for our continued contributions to GNOME. The conference is designed around a one-day advisory board meeting, a few days of talks, and a few days of working sessions.