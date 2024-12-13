Games: Steam Deck, GNU/Linux, Chrysalis, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Prime Gaming - December 12th edition round-up for Steam Deck / Linux
It's that time! Yes, again! Each week Prime Gaming, part of what you get with a subscription to Amazon Prime, add and remove various games you can claim to keep.
GamingOnLinux ☛ New Arc Line is a promising new RPG about the conflict between Magic and Engineering
I have very fond memories of a seriously janky RPG called Arcanum from way back in the year 2000, and the release of New Arc Line could end up being the spiritual successor I've been wanting all these years. Note: key provided by the publisher.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered v1.4 brings various controller fixes plus improvements to AMD FSR and Intel XeSS
Just in time for my new playthrough, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered was updated to version 1.4 today bringing with it plenty of improvements and it should work better for Steam Deck / gamepad controller players.
GamingOnLinux ☛ GOG Winter Sale is now live and they're giving away games again with a surprise each day
GOG have launched their proper Winter Sale now and with it there will be game giveaways again, along with some nice discounts on some great game.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Inspired by Disco Elysium and Fallout, Weather Factory announce Travelling at Night
This could be a good one! Weather Factory developers of Cultist Simulator and BOOK OF HOURS just revealed their third game called Travelling at Night. A combat-free game inspired by CRPGs like Disco Elysium, Planescape: Torment, and Fallout 1+2. Much like their previous games it will have Native Linux support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Golf With Your Friends 2 announced for Early Access in 2025
Golf With Your Friends 2 has been announced by Radical Forge and Team17 bringing the next-generation of golfing chaos.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Swordhaven: Iron Conspiracy is a party-based RPG from the devs of ATOM RPG now in Early Access
The ATOM RPG team have returned with another RPG, Swordhaven: Iron Conspiracy has started its time in Early Access if you're in need of a fresh party-based RPG to try out. Just like their previous games it has full Native Linux support too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Taking inspiration from Ace Attorney, point-and-click adventure Paper Perjury is out now
Paper Perjury is the debut title from Paper Cat Games, one for fans of games a bit similar to the Ace Attorney series. Dive into a case log full of mystery and intrigue, where you'll need to uncover the truth through clever deduction, interrogation, and exploration to find the solution.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Chrysalis is a unique hybrid of tower defense and rogue-lite RPG action where you possess plants and creatures
Chrysalis from developer Metamorph Games wins top marks for some originality here, and if you're a fan of cute tower defense games that mix in some exploration this is one for you. Note: the developer sent a key.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steampunk bullet heaven auto-shooter Airships: Lost Flotilla releases January 23
Airships: Lost Flotilla from developer David Stark and Metaroot has been announced for release on January 23, a bullet heaven survivor-like spin off from Stark's previous highly rated game Airships: Conquer the Skies.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Beta for Dec 11 brings new game update options plus a new downloader style
The latest Steam Client Beta for Desktop and Steam Deck has been released, and Valve have given us new options for managing game updates and there's a new downloader style.