KDE Frameworks 6.9 Released with New Symbolic Icon for Wine, Various Fixes

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 13, 2024



KDE Frameworks 6.9 continues the monthly KDE Frameworks releases with new features like the ability to convert to and from the CFP franc currency in KRunner-powered searches, a distinct Breeze icon for the Shortcuts page in System Settings, an improved Breeze icon on password dialogs, and a new symbolic icon for Wine.

The KDE Project notes the fact that the new Wine symbolic icon allows the category that Wine creates in the Kickoff application launcher to use a symbolic icon that matches all the others. Moreover, this release improves the existing colorful Wine icon to match the upstream branding better.

