Turning 20.5 Tomorrow

Hydroponic Automation Board with Raspberry Pi Zero 2 and STM32 Processor

The RootMaster is a hydroponic automation platform designed to provide precise control over water, and environmental conditions. Designed for developers and enthusiasts, it includes onboard sensors, CAN support, and outputs for controlling up to three pumps and additional peripherals.

ASUS J6412I-EM-A Mini ITX Motherboard Featuring Intel J6412 Quad Core Processor

ASUS recently featured the J6412I-EM-A, a Mini ITX motherboard designed for embedded industrial applications. It features dual GbE ports, multiple display options, and extended storage capabilities to address diverse operational requirements.

MaixCAM-Pro: High-Performance AI Platform with RISC-V Processor, 5MP Camera Support and WiFi6

The MaixCAM-Pro is a hardware platform for developing and deploying AI vision and IoT applications. It supports rapid prototyping and implementation, offering powerful processing, integrated peripherals, and a versatile software ecosystem for both hobbyists and experienced users.

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Install Scribus on Ubuntu 24.04

Scribus is the Desktop Publishing Program (DTP) of free/libre open source software world and is available for GNU/Linux, Windows and MacOS. As a DTP, Scribus can be used for page layout design for printing press as well as digital press to produce works such as book, newspaper, magazine, flyer and anything consisted of text typesetting and CMYK colors. Scribus is one of the greatest program to create PDF documents. Scribus is also great to work together with GIMP and Inkscape. Scribus is available on Ubuntu 24.04 from the official repository. Now let's show you how to install it and you can start learning right away by tutorials available at the end. Happy typesetting!

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 8th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

GNOME 47.2 Officially Released with Various Bug Fixes and Improvements

Coming one and a half months after GNOME 47.1, the GNOME 47.2 update is here to improve the accessibility of the keyboard backlight Quick Settings toggle, avoid CPU stalls on secondary NVIDIA GPUs with directly attached monitors, prefer GPUs with built-in panels connected as the primary GPU, ensure frame events are sent for cursor surfaces, and default to high thread instead of real-time priority for KMS threads.

OBS Studio 31.0 Released with NVIDIA Blur Filter and Background Blur

Highlights of OBS Studio 31.0 include NVIDIA Blur Filter and Background Blur, preview scrollbars, v210 format support for AJA device capture, Amazon IVS service integration, QSV AV1 screen content coding, and support for first-party YouTube Chat features.

Turning 20.5 Tomorrow

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 09, 2024,
updated Dec 09, 2024

Waves on the beach in Corfu

TOMORROW this site turns 20.5, so we'll be going out to celebrate. A few days ago marked exactly 3 months since we filed lawsuits to protect this site from bullies [1, 2], who continue to bully not only us but various other people - almost always people who promote Software Freedom. The pattern is uncanny.

"Yet here we are as writers," a fellow writer recently told me. "Exposing the truth for our community and being attacked by those who would rather not have the truth come out."

We now have actual people from Microsoft sending us threats. And the people who send the threats committed actual crimes and got arrested.

"The fact that the same lawyer from Garrett is attacking," the writer told me, is rather revealing as it "looks like a very bad attempt at censorship."

It's so bad that it's already backfiring.

Anyway, we have much to celebrate tomorrow. The pens or writers of Free software cannot be stopped. The attacks on them merely reaffirm the importance of the work they do.

