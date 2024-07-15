today's leftovers and programming picks
-
Fedora Family / IBM
-
BSD
-
Undeadly ☛ Enable local-to-anchors tables in PF rules
In a recent post to tech@ titled let's make pf(4) anchors and tables better friends (possibly originating at the ongoing hackathon) Alexandr Nedvedicky (sashan@) introduced code to enable creating local tables inside anchors in pf(4) rulesets:
-
-
Programming/Development
-
Redowan Delowar ☛ The sane pull request
Here’s a quick rundown of the things I find useful to make reviewing the grunt work of pull requests a bit more tractable. I don’t always strictly follow them while doing personal or OSS work, but these steps have been helpful while working on a large shared repo at work.
-
Russ Allbery ☛ Russ Allbery: DocKnot 8.0.1
DocKnot is my static web site generator, with some additional features for managing software releases.
-
Russ Allbery ☛ Russ Allbery: podlators v6.0.2
podlators contains the Perl modules and scripts used to convert Perl's documentation language, POD, to text and manual pages. This is another small bug fix release that is part of iterating on getting the new podlators incorproated into Perl core. The bug fixed in this release was another build system bug I introduced in recent refactorings, this time breaking the realclean target so that some generated scripts were not removed. Thanks to James E Keenan for the report.
-
Hackaday ☛ A 64-bit X86 Bootloader From Scratch
For most people, you turn on your computer, and it starts the operating system. However, the reality is much more complex as [Thasso] discovered. Even modern x86 chips start in 16-bit real mode and there is a bit of fancy footwork required to shift to modern protected mode with full 64-bit support. Want to see how? [Thasso] shows us the ropes.
-