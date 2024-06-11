Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Daniel Stenberg ☛ HTTP/3 in curl mid 2024
Time for another checkup. Where are we right now with HTTP/3 support in curl for users?
I think curl’s situation is symptomatic for a lot of other HTTP tools and libraries. HTTP/3 has been and continues to be a much tougher deployment journey than HTTP/2 was.
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ The Mozilla Blog: Uncovering GenAI trends: Using local language models to explore 35 organizations [Ed: Useless buzzwords and hype from Mozilla, i.e. the usual]
Over the past few months, Mozilla.ai has engaged with several organizations to learn how they are using language models in practice. We spoke with 35 organizations across various sectors, including finance, government, startups, and large enterprises. Our interviewees ranged from machine learning engineers to CTOs, capturing a diverse range of perspectives.
Education
Paul Robert Lloyd ☛ With great power, comes great creativity: thoughts from CSS Day 2024
For the last month I’ve been conducting an almost mini tour of Europe. Designed to coincide with a few events I wanted to attend (or avoid), it ended with my now traditional trip to Amsterdam for CSS Day, which this year celebrated its tenth edition.
As ever, I went for the inspiring talks, stayed for the Bitterballen and left with a better understanding of CSS and the overall state of this language for design. A few themes emerged.
Licensing / Legal
Jamie Zawinski ☛ "Your personal information is very important to us."
I would like this privacy policy to be a series of bullet points of the form: "Unlike Google, XScreenSaver will not [Thing. Link.] Just an endless, concise catalog of their many sins.
To clarify: I need both your snark and a link supporting your snark. This is critical for the joke to land. Include both in your reply.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice in 2023 – TDF’s Annual Report
In 2023, LibreOffice celebrated its thirteenth birthday. Two new major versions of the suite introduced a variety of new features, while minor releases helped to improve stability as well (This is part of The Document Foundation’s Annual Report for 2023 – we’ll post the full version here soon.)
