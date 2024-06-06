A look into Ubuntu Core 24
-
A look into Ubuntu Core 24: Your first Linux-powered Matter device
In this third blog, Farshid Tavakolizadeh, engineering manager from our Industrial team, will show you how to build a Matter lighting device with a Raspberry Pi.
With the release of Matter 1.3, it is now easier than ever to create interoperable home appliances. The standard now supports devices such as refrigerators, air conditioners, dishwashers, ovens, robotic vacuums, and electric vehicle chargers. Smart appliances can use the internet to gain added features, such as remote management and maintenance, but this comes with additional risks and security burdens. Ubuntu Core provides a secure and reliable foundation for running smart home applications that are responsible not only for home appliances but also for critical infrastructure powering smart door locks, garage doors, surveillance and security systems.
-
A look into Ubuntu Core 24: Robotics telemetry for your fleet
If your project or your company has deployed some robots in different customer sites you may want to look at their behaviour and their metrics. The simplest solution is to connect to the device over some kind of virtual network and use ssh or a remote desktop viewer if you need a graphical interface.
There are more advanced and complete open-source solutions, and you will see how easy it is to set up both the server and the applications needed to run inside the robot. Here are the tools we selected to build our observability system.
Grafana is a complete framework for collecting and recording system statistics such as CPU and RAM usage in a database. It also has a web front end with a complete set of visualisation tools.