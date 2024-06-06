Kubuntu, KDE, Debian: I am still here, in loving memory of my brother
Quoting: Kubuntu, KDE, Debian: I am still here, in loving memory of my brother. – Scarlett Gately Moore —
I am still here, busy as ever, I just haven’t found the inspiration to blog. So soon after the loss of my son, I have lost my only brother a couple weeks ago. It has been a tough year for our family. Thank you everyone for you love and support during this difficult time. I will do my best in re-capping my work, there has been quite a bit as I am “keeping busy with work” so I don’t dwell to much on the sadness.