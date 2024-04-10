Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
WordPress ☛ WordPress 6.5.2 Maintenance and Security Release
Note: Due to an issue with the initial package, WordPress 6.5.1 was not released. 6.5.2 is the first minor release for WordPress 6.5. This security and maintenance release features 2 bug fixes on Core, 12 bug fixes for the Block Editor, and 1 security fix.
Matthew Palmer: How I Tripped Over the Debian Weak Keys Vulnerability
Those of you who haven’t been in IT for far, far too long might not know that next month will be the 16th(!) anniversary of the disclosure of what was, at the time, a fairly earth-shattering revelation: that for about 18 months, the Debian OpenSSL package was generating entirely predictable private keys.
The recent xz-stential threat (thanks to @nixCraft for making me aware of that one), has got me thinking about my own serendipitous interaction with a major vulnerability.
Windows TCO
Krebs On Security ☛ April’s Patch Tuesday Brings Record Number of Fixes [Ed: Newer bug doors ready to install]
If only Patch Tuesdays came around infrequently -- like total solar eclipse rare -- instead of just creeping up on us each month like The Man in the Moon. Although to be fair, it would be tough for Abusive Monopolist Microsoft to eclipse the number of vulnerabilities fixed in this month's patch batch -- a record 147 flaws in backdoored Windows and related software.
SANS ☛ April 2024 Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Patch Tuesday Summary, (Tue, Apr 9th)
This update covers a total of 157 vulnerabilities.
