LinuxConfig ☛ How to fix: The requested nginx plugin does not appear to be installed
Linux Hint ☛ How To Use Rufus in Linux
rufus is the tool which you can use to create bootable USB drive. You can use this tool on GNU/Linux using Wine utility.
Linux Hint ☛ How To Use the wget Command in Linux
The wget command is used to download the utilities from the terminal. Here, we have explained various options of the wget command.
Net2 ☛ How to Fix the pip “externally-managed-environment” Error on Linux
If you’re a Python enthusiast who recently upgraded to Ubuntu 23.04, Fedora 38, or other modern GNU/Linux distributions, you may have encountered the frustrating “externally-managed-environment” error when attempting to install packages with pip, the Python package manager.
LinuxTuto ☛ How to Install Magento 2.4.7 on Ubuntu 24.04
Magento is an open-source e-commerce platform that provides online merchants with a flexible shopping cart system, as well as control over the look [...]
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Krita on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Krita on Manjaro. Krita is a powerful, open-source digital painting and illustration application that has gained popularity among artists and designers. Its extensive feature set, customizable interface, and support for various file formats make it an excellent choice for creative professionals.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Skype on Manjaro [Ed: Proprietary Microsoft spyware; avoid]
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Skype on Manjaro. Skype, the popular video conferencing and instant messaging application, has become an essential tool for staying connected with friends, family, and colleagues.
Linux Hint ☛ Install vscode on Ubuntu 24.04 [Ed: Proprietary Microsoft spyware; avoid]
Ubuntu supports vscode, and there are different options you can use to quickly install vscode on Ubuntu 24.04 and start using it for your coding.
PyTorch’s Hidden Gems: Dynamic Graph Power
Explore PyTorch's dynamic computation graph and discover its potential for flexible research and development in machine learning.