Mozilla, Rust, and More
-
Mozilla ☛ Support.Mozilla.Org: Keeping you in the loop: What’s new in our Knowledge Base?
Hello, SUMO community!
We’re setting the stage for something big: a revamp of our style guide designed to make our support content not just user-friendly, but user-delightful. To get a clearer picture of the SUMO user experience, we enlisted the help of an external agency, embarking on a research project designed to peel back the layers of how users interact with our platform. The results were quite revealing. Many users, it turns out, find themselves overwhelmed by the vast amount of information available, often feeling confused and struggling to pinpoint the exact answers they’re searching for. To address this, we’re rolling out targeted improvements focused enhancements to our style guides and contributor resources, aiming to refine how we organize, categorize, and present our support content in SUMO for a smoother, more intuitive user journey.
-
Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: Changes to Rust's WASI targets
WASI 0.2 was recently stabilized, and Rust has begun implementing first-class support for it in the form of a dedicated new target. Rust 1.78 will introduce new
wasm32-wasip1(tier 2) and
wasm32-wasip2(tier 3) targets.
wasm32-wasip1is an effective rename of the existing
wasm32-wasitarget, freeing the target name up for an eventual WASI 1.0 release. Starting Rust 1.78 (May 2nd, 2024), users of WASI 0.1 are encouraged to begin migrating to the new
wasm32-wasip1target before the existing
wasm32-wasitarget is removed in Rust 1.84 (January 5th, 2025).
-
Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: Announcing Rust 1.77.2
The Rust team has published a new point release of Rust, 1.77.2. Rust is a 1.77.2 is as easy as:
What's in 1.77.2
This release includes a fix for CVE-2024-24576.
Before this release, the Rust standard library did not properly escape arguments when invoking batch files (with the
batand
cmdextensions) on Windows using the Command Hey Hi (AI) An attacker able to control the arguments passed to the spawned process could execute arbitrary shell commands by bypassing the escaping.
-
Tiger Oakes: ResizeObserver is a safe place to read scrollWidth/clientWidth
Avoid forced synchronous layout and safely read an element's size.