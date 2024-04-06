BSD Router Project 1.993 available
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 06, 2024
Hi,
BSDRP 1.993 is available, based on a FreeBSD 15-head (fb393d22c9f, March
28th).
Not much changes on BSDRP itself other than reduced the log size generated
by periodic scripts.
Regarding the embedded softwares: FRR was upgraded to 9.1, bird to 2.15.1
and openvpn to 2.6.9.
Download link:
https://bsdrp.net/downloads
Full release notes:
https://sourceforge.net/projects/bsdrp/files/BSD_Router_Project/1.993/
Regards,
Olivier
