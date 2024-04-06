Calculate Linux is going release-free with its editions

Calculate Linux is going release-free with its editions! Nightly builds will officially become the main releases, similar to Gentoo or Arch Linux. These nightly builds have, indeed, already been moved to the release folder.

There are several advantages to this approach. Namely, the time we spent on prepping and promoting new releases can be dedicated to further improvement, And of course, you will always get the latest and greatest system updates.

In fact, even before this change, you could use cl-update to, well, get a nightly build… Now, getting fresh images will be a breeze. It’s all win-win!

