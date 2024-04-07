ROSA announces a new version of the free OS for home use ROSA Fresh 12.5

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 07, 2024



[Automated translation]

STC IT ROSA, a developer of system and infrastructure software, presents a new version of the free OS ROSA Fresh 12.5. The update includes a number of important improvements and new features that make using your computer even more convenient and safe.

ROSA Fresh 12.5 offers a wide selection of installation images, allowing users to choose the optimal OS for their tasks. The updated version of the operating system includes five user environment options for three processor architectures (x64, i686*, aarch64**). Each version of the system contains a set of programs and components updated to the latest versions in the original ROSA design. You can choose from two full-featured graphical environments - KDE and GNOME, and two “lightweight” systems with graphical interfaces - LXQt and Xfce; an option with a console, text interface for experienced users is also available - ROSA Fresh Server.

The updated 6.6 kernel with long-term security support ensures optimal compatibility with the latest devices, and MESA 23.3 graphics libraries, thanks to Steam support, open the door to the world of games and 3D graphics. Added expanded support for printers and scanners using ipp-usb and sane-airscan technologies, which makes it easier to use such peripheral devices.

Data security is a priority for ROSA. In the new version of ROSA Fresh, the repository was completely redesigned to ensure security and more than a thousand vulnerabilities were closed. Support for auto-partitioning with data encryption has been implemented in the system installer, which will allow you to maintain data confidentiality even if the device is lost; a function has also appeared for saving passwords from encrypted disks in the computer’s non-volatile memory using TPM2 technology (luksunlock/lukslock), allowing you to work with a protected computer as conveniently as with a regular one.

Vyacheslav Kadomsky, director of strategic development of ROSA company:

— STC IT ROSA is proud of its twelve years of experience in the development of operating systems, which allows us to offer users unique opportunities when working with the OS. They combine reliability, safety and modern technology. All software packages are compiled in Russia, and users can create their own repositories with the necessary programs.

ROSA Fresh 12.5 is available for download on the official website of STC IT ROSA. Join thousands of users who choose ROSA for their home and professional computing needs.

STC IT ROSA is a developer of Russian IT platforms for creating a unified secure information space around the user. The company's software products cover the basic needs of business, the public sector and industrial enterprises in creating a unified digital space. The ROSA product ecosystem is based on the secure, scalable and optimized for high loads Russian operating system for computers and servers ROSA Chrome, OS for mobile devices ROSA Mobile and portable OS on the flash token ROSA Barium. The developer's portfolio includes virtualization tools, domain management, virtual environment backup, VDI, operating system management platforms and hybrid virtual infrastructure.

Read on