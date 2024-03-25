In addition to the problem of state, installing regular updates periodically requires a reboot, even if the rest of the process is automated through a tool like unattended-upgrades.

For my personal homelab, I manage a handful of different machines running various services.

I used to just schedule a day to update and reboot all of them, but that got very tedious very quickly.

I then moved the reboot to a cronjob, and then recently to a systemd timer and service.

I figure that laying out my path to better management of this might help others, and will almost certainly lead to someone telling me a better way to do this.