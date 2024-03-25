today's howtos
SSH Error: No Matching Host Key Type Found (SOLVED!)
This guide shows you how to overcome the no-matching host key type error sometimes encountered when using SSH.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ How to Bring Back Ubuntu’s Iconic Login Sound
If you only started using Ubuntu sometime after 2012 then you have my apologies: this article won’t make a whole lot of sense. But if your roots with the distro reach back farther then the following curio might appeal (though that ‘might’ is, I accept, doing a lot of lifting). When I reported on the new IRC-based chat app GNU/Linux Mint is building a commenter amusingly referred to IRC adherents as “nostalgia connoisseurs”. In some ways, that label applies to me for writing this post.
The New Stack ☛ Linux: Run a Single Command across Multiple Servers with SSH
With Linux, there are always numerous routes to wind up at the same location.
Fedora 40 KDE ( server-netinst-20240322.n.0) vs KDE Plasma 6.0.2 port to Manjaro 23.1
Porting KDE Plasma 6.0.2 to Manjaro 23.1 was performed by command $ sudo pacman-mirrors --api --set-branch testing [...]
Jacob Adams Tookmund ☛ Regular Reboots
In addition to the problem of state, installing regular updates periodically requires a reboot, even if the rest of the process is automated through a tool like unattended-upgrades.
For my personal homelab, I manage a handful of different machines running various services.
I used to just schedule a day to update and reboot all of them, but that got very tedious very quickly.
I then moved the reboot to a cronjob, and then recently to a systemd timer and service.
I figure that laying out my path to better management of this might help others, and will almost certainly lead to someone telling me a better way to do this.
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-03-20 [Older] How to install Blender on a Chromebook easily
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-03-20 [Older] How to install the Brave browser on Zorin OS 17
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-03-19 [Older] How to install Blender on Zorin OS 17
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-03-19 [Older] How to install Godot 3 on a Chromebook in 2024
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-03-18 [Older] How to install Audacity on Zorin OS 17
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-03-18 [Older] How to install BASTON on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-03-17 [Older] How to install 0 A.D. on Zorin OS 17
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-03-17 [Older] How to install Audacity on a Chromebook easily
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-03-15 [Older] How to install SkyTemple Randomizer on a Chromebook