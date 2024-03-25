Open Hardware: SparkFun, RISC-V, Arduino, and More
CNX Software ☛ SparkFun’s latest GNSS breakout board features u-Blox NEO-F10N L1/L5 dual-band receiver for urban environments
The SparkFun GNSS L1/L5 Breakout is a standard precision GNSS board with meter-level positional accuracy that features the u-Blox NEO-F10N dual-band module, an SMA antenna connector, and a USB-C port for power and data. As its name implies, the board relies on the L1/L5 bands of the NEO-F10N instead of the more commonly seen L1/L2 bands and delivers better performance in urban environments.
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024-03-21 [Older] The ElevateAI Program Awarded Grant to Support Young People in Preparing for Jobs in Colorado’s Expansive Tech Industry
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024-03-20 [Older] Women in Science You Should Know About
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024-03-19 [Older] Happy Arduino Days! Tune In this Weekend, March 21-23, to Celebrate All Things Arduino!
Linux 6.9 Adds New RISC-V Vector-Accelerated Crypto Routines
“The new kernel on RISC-V also now enables system hibernation support for portable kernel builds, fast GUP handling, support for membarrier-based instruction cache synchronization, ACPI LPI and CPPC support, and other additions.