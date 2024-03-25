Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud, Invidious,and The Linux Link Tech Show
Tux Digital ☛ Linux Out Loud 85: Am I the Jerk
In episode 85 of GNU/Linux Out Loud engage in lively banter and discussion covering a range of tech-related topics. Matt rejoins the team, so we play 3 rounds of “Am I the Jerk”. Taking tech-related posts from Reddit and passing judgment. Help us answer the question, am I the jerk?
The TLLTS Podcast ☛ The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 1044
joel readies his feet for the hike.