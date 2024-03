Yuzu Shuts Down Following Nintendo's Threat. What's Next?

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 24, 2024



Despite the claims that Tropic Haze is going to pay 2.4 Million dollars to Nintendo in damages, the actual settlement out of court is usually confidential and nobody really knows what the conditions really are (and how much money is actually involved). In other words, don’t believe the press releases literally. Press releases are for narrative control - the truth is often something else.

