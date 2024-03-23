Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

A year after a scathing report from the Defense Business Board found general unhappiness with the user experience with technology across the Defense Department, the chief information officer’s office is taking a simple approach to fix the computers.

A big part of this effort came earlier this year when DoD’s CIO created a customer experience office, led by Savanrith Kong, who now serves as the senior advisor for the user experience (UX) portfolio management office (PfMO).

Leslie Beavers, the principal deputy CIO for DoD, said the overarching philosophy behind this improved CX approach is putting the user and their mission first.