Open Hardware Leftovers
-
Arduino ☛ An easy way to add a gear indicator for your stick shift
The objective benefits may be almost nonexistent today, but there is still something satisfying about rowing through the gears in a car with a manual transmission.
-
CNX Software ☛ Smartcam T1205 – An IP65-rated Hey Hi (AI) camera with NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano 40 TOPS system-on-module
SmartCow’s SmartCam T1025 is a powerful Hey Hi (AI) camera based on the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano 8GB system-on-module with 40 TOPS of Hey Hi (AI) performance. The camera features M12 connectors for gigabit Ethernet, power, and serial interface, and has been certified with an IP65 ingress protection rating for outdoor operation. The camera also comes with 256GB NVMe SSD for the OS (Jetpack 6.0) and data storage and supports 4G LTE and GPS connectivity through an M.2 module.
-
Dedoimedo ☛ Scud-like mobile missile launcher, me new 3D design
Normally, when it comes to my writing or my 3D art, I am not fond of repeating myself. This creates a bit of a problem, because it requires of me to come up with new, original ideas all the time. But given my interest, there's only so much I can do before the inevitable repetition strikes.
-
Jeff Geerling ☛ Build log: Power Mac G4 MDD
This blog post will serve as my long-term build log for the Power Mac G4 MDD I started restoring in the video Retro Computing Enthusiasts are Masochists in early 2024. See also: Build log: Macintosh PowerBook 3400c.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Stay in bed and let RP2040 open the door for you
High-rise beds are cool and all, but when you have to climb all the way down to answer your door, you might start to wish you’d chosen function over fashion. That was a daily dilemma for maker Varun Patel, until he built an RP2040-powered to device to open the door for him.