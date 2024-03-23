Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

Modernizing and transforming the way your organization builds, deploys and manages applications can unlock new possibilities for your business. However, taking on initiatives to transform your applications brings up a few considerations. Not only do you need to invest in the technology to take on such initiatives, but also in your team’s time and resources. So then the question arises: what are the measurable, tangible business benefits of investing in technologies that will help me transform and modernize my applications? Let’s take a look.