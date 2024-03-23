today's howtos
Net2 ☛ Step-By-Step Guide to Convert HEIC to JPG Online
Have trouble opening & viewing HEIC images on your device? High-Efficiency Image Container (HEIC) is Apple’s superb image format. However, the downside of this format is that it is incompatible with several devices. Undoubtedly, it is a frustrating moment.
Paste text on VNC terminal
A coworker recently faced the problem to copy&pasting a large amount of text into a VNC terminal for openQA. VNC doesn’t always allow copy&paste and when you have to manually type a longer string this is prone to typos and human error.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Mosquitto MQTT Server on Ubuntu 22.04
Mosquitto is a free, open-source, and lightweight server implementation of the MQTT protocol. It is designed for all devices, from low-power single-board computers to full servers. MQTT works on top of the TCP/IP protocol and uses your existing Internet home network to send messages to your IoT devices and respond to those messages. It is written in C language which makes it fast and more efficient than other MQTT brokers.
Red Hat Official ☛ Converting CentOS Linux to RHEL in Google Cloud
$ sudo insights-client --register
OSTechNix ☛ How To Find When A Command Is Executed In Linux
This brief tutorial explains how to find when a command is executed in Linux...
Vitux ☛ How to Install phpBB on Alma Linux
phpBB is a free, open-source, and one of the most comprehensive forum bulletin software. It is fully scalable and customizable and is based on PHP and MySQL. It provides a space for users to meet and communicate with each other.