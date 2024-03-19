Wordcamp and FreeBSD Leftovers
Matt Cool ☛ Wordcamp Asia 2024
Got to attend WordCamp Asia 2024 and it was a wonderful conference. Some notes and photos.
FreeBSD ☛ March 2024 Advocacy Update
If someone were to ask me what word would describe the FreeBSD Foundation in 2024, my first response would be change. There are a lot of changes going on at the Foundation, both in its structure and strategy. But the reality is, the right word isn’t change — It’s growth. The FreeBSD Foundation is moving into its next phase. The functional teams are growing, leadership is expanding, and there is a new level of direction. It’s all very exciting, especially in the realm of advocacy and community.
FreeBSD ☛ 2023 Fundraising Recap
It’s that time of year again. We’ve closed the books on our 2023 accounting, and I’m very pleased to share that because of you, the FreeBSD Foundation raised $1,263,772.05 towards our goal last year! Thank you to everyone who helped us continue our work advancing and supporting the FreeBSD operating system.
