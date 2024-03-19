Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Tom's Hardware ☛ GhostRace CPU vulnerability threatens all major architectures — I.C.B.M. and VU Amsterdam researchers detail new cross-platform speculative execution attack
GhostRace is a cross-platform vulnerability that applies to CPUs made by Intel, AMD, Arm, and I.C.B.M. that echoes the Spectre vulnerability from six years ago.
SANS ☛ Gamified Learning: Using Capture the Flag Challenges to Supplement Cybersecurity Training
Decreasing ransomware attacks: two strategies to consider
Expanding the sanctions list to include every ransomware group with a leak site might make threat actors less likely to threaten victims with exposure and data leaks. It would also make victims less likely to pay. Significantly, though, it would eliminate groups’ claims about their reputation and the free publicity they get from media reports based on leak sites.
Would LockBit and BlackCat even have the reputations they have if they had not been able to promote themselves as LockBit and BlackCat? Take away their ability to advertise themselves as a brand.
If a hypothetical group, “Your Trustworthy Criminals” (YTC), cannot sign a ransom note with their group name because their group name is on the sanctions list, and if victims cannot pay them because of the sanctions list and have no reason to trust any note from strangers, what will YTC do? They might try to extort clients or patients directly, but they won’t make much that way.
Serious bug in Sonoma 14.4 will destroy saved versions in iCloud Drive | Wilders Security Forums
Is your Mac running macOS Sonoma 14.4? Do you save documents to iCloud Drive? Do you have Optimize Mac Storage turned on?
Help Net Security ☛ Week in review: Cybersecurity job openings, hackers use 1-day flaws to drop custom Linux malware [Ed: What they refers to here as "Linux malware" is mostly the fault of some proprietary software, Ivanti Connect Secure VPN devices (CVE-2023-46805 and CVE-2024-21887, CVE-2024-21888 and CVE-2024-21893)]
The Record ☛ Cyberattack knocks out Pensacola city government phone lines
The city government of Pensacola, Florida, is dealing with widespread phone outages due to a cyberattack announced over the weekend.
City spokesperson Jason Wheeler told Recorded Future News that officials are experiencing phone issues across city departments that are causing delays in receiving service through the 311 Citizen Support system.
Emergency phone numbers like 911 are still operating, and Wheeler said non-emergency numbers can be used to contact the Pensacola Police Department and Fire Department. The city has also created alternate phone numbers for the energy department, sanitation, public works, engineering, housing and other departments.
Graham Cluley ☛ Fujitsu hack raises questions, after firm confirms customer data breach
Fujitsu has warned that cybercriminals may have stolen files with personal and customer data after it discovering malware on its computer systems.
The firm at the center of the British Post Office scandal, said in a Japanese press release that it had discovered the presence of malware on its computers, the potential theft of customer data, and apologised for any concern or inconvenience caused.
Scoop News Group ☛ Researchers spot updated version of malware that hit Viasat
Russian hackers have added new capabilities to the malware used to disable satellite modems at the outset of the invasion of Ukraine.
Windows TCO
Kansas Reflector ☛ Exposure of IT security weaknesses in Kansas state government inspiring House reform bill
A ransomware attack in 2023 disabling the judicial branch’s IT network, the January cyber assault on Kansas State University and the series of confidential IT audit reports from Legislative Post Audit served as catalysts for developing legislation that acknowledged state government in Kansas was ill-equipped to deal with the menace of government and private bad actors intent on corrupting data, extorting payments or violating privacy rights.
Deutsche Welle ☛ 2024-03-15 [Older] McDonald's software glitch halts orders in several countries [Ed: Windows TCO for sure]
