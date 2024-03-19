Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

Expanding the sanctions list to include every ransomware group with a leak site might make threat actors less likely to threaten victims with exposure and data leaks. It would also make victims less likely to pay. Significantly, though, it would eliminate groups’ claims about their reputation and the free publicity they get from media reports based on leak sites.

Would LockBit and BlackCat even have the reputations they have if they had not been able to promote themselves as LockBit and BlackCat? Take away their ability to advertise themselves as a brand.

If a hypothetical group, “Your Trustworthy Criminals” (YTC), cannot sign a ransom note with their group name because their group name is on the sanctions list, and if victims cannot pay them because of the sanctions list and have no reason to trust any note from strangers, what will YTC do? They might try to extort clients or patients directly, but they won’t make much that way.