Rlang ☛ Object Oriented Programming in R (Part 3): A Practical Guide to the S4 System
In the previous article, we learned about the first OOP system in R called S3. In this one, we are going to dive into the S4 OOP system.
The S4 system is a more formal OOP system developed by Bell Labs and introduced into the S language in the late 1990s.
Today, we will learn about features of S4 and look at example use cases of this system in the community. We will also learn about some recommended practices to consider when using S4 classes and cover general tips on object-oriented programming in R.
Daniel Lemire ☛ Measuring your system’s performance using software (Go edition)
When programming software, we are working over an abstraction over a system. The computer hardware may not know about your functions, your variables, and your data. It may only see bits and instructions. Yet to write efficient software, the programmer needs to be aware of the characteristics of the underlying system. Thankfully, we can also use the software itself to observe the behavior of the system through experiments.
Between the software and the hardware, there are several layers such as the compilers, the operating system, and the hardware. A good programmer should take into account these layers when needed. A good programmer must also understand the behavior of their software in terms of these layers.
Daniel Stenberg ☛ getting started with libcurl
I have run this webinar before. The setup will be similar but not identical to previous runs. I believe attending the webinar is way better than watching a video recording of it in particular because you get the opportunity to interact and ask questions. Whatever detail you think is unclear or you would like to know more about, I can tell you all about it.
Using the libcurl API is not complicated, but it is a powerful machine and not everything is immediately obvious or straight forward.
Noel Rappin ☛ Better Know A Ruby Thing #5: Block Arguments
Previously in what what I guess is now “The Argument Trilogy”, we talked about:
- Positional Arguments
- Keyword Arguments
And now the trilogy now comes to its inevitable conclusion with
“Return of The Jedi”block arguments.
In the interest of keeping this thing within the plausible word count of a newsletter, we’re not going to talk about what blocks are or the way blocks behave here, that’ll be a future Better Know, but we do need to talk about block syntax.
Medevel ☛ 20 Free Open-source Free Next.js 14 Apps, Projects, Starter Templates and Components
Since the release of Next.js 14, many open-source projects using Next.js 13 have upgraded their codebase. However, some have not. Despite this, numerous boilerplate starter templates, components, and new projects have emerged using the new upgrade.
The New Stack ☛ What Are Python Classes and How Do You Create Them?
Python is an object-oriented programming (OOP) language [...]
Tyler Kennedy ☛ Tyler Kennedy
Parsing URLs correctly is surprisingly hard. Who even defines what a "correct" URL is? URLs have evolved drastically since they were originally defined in 1994. The WHATWG has a URL specification that is comprehensive and has helped standardize the behavior of URLs across browsers, but this specification still isn't universal and ambiguities like "how many slashes are you allowed" can definitely get on your nerves:
"So browsers accept URLs written with thousands of forward slashes instead of two. That is not a good reason for the spec to say that a URL may legitimately contain a thousand slashes. I’m totally convinced there’s no critical content anywhere using such formatted URLs and no soul will be sad if we’d restricted the number to a single-digit. So we should. And yeah, then browsers should reject URLs using more. "
However, if you're creating something new and want to handle URLs, the WHATWG's URL specification probably is the best place to start.
The Strategist ☛ Building supply chain resilience in telecommunications: the Quad's role in accelerating open RAN adoption
Open radio access network (RAN) technology has featured in key bilateral and multilateral partnerships in the past year. It has been mentioned in the critical technology partnership between the United States and India. Additionally, it has featured in a joint statement between the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and the US regarding telecommunications supplier diversity. Open RAN was discussed in the Quad leaders’ summit. It’s very unusual for an esoteric telecom industry term to be referenced in statements of national leaders, and it’s a sign of the increasing linkage between technology and national power.
