In the previous article, we learned about the first OOP system in R called S3. In this one, we are going to dive into the S4 OOP system.

The S4 system is a more formal OOP system developed by Bell Labs and introduced into the S language in the late 1990s.

Today, we will learn about features of S4 and look at example use cases of this system in the community. We will also learn about some recommended practices to consider when using S4 classes and cover general tips on object-oriented programming in R.