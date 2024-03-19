Red Hat Leftovers
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Platform engineering for your IT team: How to get started
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security 4.4: What’s included
Significant updates include: [...]
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat optimizes AI inference on hybrid cloud infrastructure with NVIDIA microservices
To streamline the deployment and scalability of GenAI-enabled applications across hybrid cloud environments, enterprises can now run new NVIDIA NIM microservices on Red Hat OpenShift with NVIDIA AI Enterprise 5.0.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ The fastest guide to configuring Red Hat Satellite ever
Apply errata updates to your hosts
-
Red Hat ☛ How to manage a fleet of heterogeneous OpenShift clusters
Maintaining a fleet of thousands of Red Hat OpenShift clusters, as is typical in network far edge deployments, requires a disciplined and consistent approach to managing configuration. In an ideal world all of the clusters would be running the same versions of software from the OpenShift Container Platform through application workload. In reality, however, the fleet of clusters will contain a mix of software versions due to phased rollouts, regional differences, or other operational requirements that may pin a set of clusters to an older release.
-
Red Hat ☛ Red Hat Trusted Profile Analyzer is now in tech preview
Security around building and deploying applications is more critical than ever. As such, it is also just as important to understand what comprises the applications your developers are building and where they are coming from. This is the mentality behind a trusted software supply chain. The ability to code, build, and monitor your applications through proven platforms, and get artifacts from trusted sources are imperative to building safer, and more reliable applications. One of the important aspects of this is the Software Bill of Materials (SBOM).