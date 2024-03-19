Today, AAEON unveiled the VPC-5640S, a multi-PoE and fanless appliance, specifically designed for the embedded in-vehicle solutions market. This versatile device supports various 12th Gen Intel Core processors and is compatible with up to 64GB of DDR5 memory.

Coming a month after the GNOME 45.4 release, GNOME 45.5 is a small update that removes the experimental rt-scheduler feature from the Mutter window and composite manager because there’s now a dedicated KMS thread that also has real-time scheduling capabilities.

Mozilla Firefox 124 looks like a small update that only updates the Caret Browsing mode to also work in the PDF viewer and adds support for the Screen Wake Lock API to prevent devices from dimming or locking the screen when an application needs to keep running.

Coming more than three and a half months after 4MLinux 44.0, which was powered by the Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series, the 4MLinux 45.0 release ships with a new long-term supported kernel, namely Linux 6.6 LTS. The Linux 6.6.18 kernel is included by default in the ISO images, along with the Mesa 23.3 graphics stack.

