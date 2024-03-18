Open Hardware and Linux Gadgets
Hackaday ☛ Simple NTP Clock Uses Custom RGB 7-Segment Displays
A great majority of hackers build a clock at some point. It’s a great way to get familiar with electronics and (often) microcontrollers, and you get to express some creativity along the way. Plus, you get something useful when you’re done! [Tadas Ustinavičius] recently trod this well-worn path and built a neat little NTP clock of their own.
Zach Flower ☛ LepreCAUGHT!
Well... the trend continues. While I haven't taken another stab at doing engine-y things, I did spend quite a lot of time with my kids yesterday to help them build a leprechaun trap for St. Patrick's Day.
As a software developer, I've always been a secret-electrical-engineer wannabe, so over the years I've collected a stupid amount of microcontrollers and other electronic parts that got tinkered with for all of 12-minutes and then promptly shelved when said ineptitude reared its ugly head. Hell, I even subscribed to HackerBoxes for longer than should be legal with the vain hope that I'd learn something (thus the aforementioned collection).
When my kids asked me if I would help them make a "super cool" Leprechaun trap, I decided it was time to sacrifice some of those parts for the greater good that is entertaining my kids for half-a-Saturday, and (if I did it right) they'd develop more of an appreciation for the learning process than I did at their age.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi Pico W adds Bluetooth to Atari 2600 for wireless controller support
Many would argue that the best way to enjoy retro gaming is with the original hardware. However, there's a case to be made for those who like to experiment with modern equipment. Today we've got a clever Raspberry Pi project to share with you, created by maker and developer Reogen who has managed to create a Bluetooth adapter for an old Atari 2600. The new adapter enables support for wireless controllers and is called the PicoNtrol.
Blinry ☛ Fifty Things you can do with a Software Defined Radio 📻
Last week, I went on an adventure through the electromagnetic spectrum!
It’s like an invisible world that always surrounds us, and allows us to do many amazing things: It’s how radio and TV are transmitted, it’s how we communicate using Wi-Fi or our phones. And there are many more things to discover there, from all over the world.
In this post, I’ll show you fifty things you can find there – all you need is this simple USB dongle and an antenna kit!
Hackaday ☛ RP2040 Boot Loader Is A Worm
[Hunter Adams] has written a secondary bootloader for the RP2040 that uses an IR link and can be extended to behave like a polite worm virus. This allows the easy updating of a large cluster of co-located RP2040-based controllers. This could be handy in applications like swarm robotics or virtual cattle fencing. The project he demonstrates in the two videos ( below the break ) uses a pair of IR transmitters/receivers. But he purposely wrote the boot loader to be independent of the serial link, which could be infrared, radio, audio, or just wires.
