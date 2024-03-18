Open Hardware and Linux Gadgets

Well... the trend continues. While I haven't taken another stab at doing engine-y things, I did spend quite a lot of time with my kids yesterday to help them build a leprechaun trap for St. Patrick's Day.

As a software developer, I've always been a secret-electrical-engineer wannabe, so over the years I've collected a stupid amount of microcontrollers and other electronic parts that got tinkered with for all of 12-minutes and then promptly shelved when said ineptitude reared its ugly head. Hell, I even subscribed to HackerBoxes for longer than should be legal with the vain hope that I'd learn something (thus the aforementioned collection).

When my kids asked me if I would help them make a "super cool" Leprechaun trap, I decided it was time to sacrifice some of those parts for the greater good that is entertaining my kids for half-a-Saturday, and (if I did it right) they'd develop more of an appreciation for the learning process than I did at their age.