You Can Now Install Linux Kernel 6.8 on Ubuntu, Here’s How

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 18, 2024



Linux kernel 6.8 was released on March 10th, 2024. It introduces new features like LAM (Linear Address Masking) virtualization and guest-first memory support for KVM, support for the Broadcom BCM2712 processor in Raspberry Pi 5, zswap writeback disabling, fscrypt support for CephFS, a new Intel Xe DRM driver, as well as numerous other new and updated drivers for better hardware support.

And now you can install Linux kernel 6.8 on your Ubuntu system if you need hardware support or just want to use one of the new features. I’ve tested this tutorial on a 64-bit Ubuntu 23.10 machine and it worked like a charm. Packages are also available for ARMhf, PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian (ppc64el), and IBM System z (s390x) architectures.

