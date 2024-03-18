Tux Machines

AAEON’s Multi-PoE Fanless Appliance for Embedded In-Vehicle Solutions

Today, AAEON unveiled the VPC-5640S, a multi-PoE and fanless appliance, specifically designed for the embedded in-vehicle solutions market. This versatile device supports various 12th Gen Intel Core processors and is compatible with up to 64GB of DDR5 memory.

M5Stack’s Affordable Programmable Power Supply Module 13.2 Priced at $24.50

M5Stack presents a compact and affordable solution for various technical needs with their Programmable Power Supply Module 13.2. Ideal for DIY enthusiasts and developers, this module is a user-friendly and adjustable power supply for embedded system development and a variety of other projects.

HolyBro Durandal Flight Controller Leverages STM32H7 MCU Series

The Holybro Durandal is a sophisticated flight controller designed for drone applications, compatible with both the Ardupilot and PX4 open-source frameworks. It features a built-in vibration isolation system and is equipped with a variety of onboard sensors. Additionally, it offers multiple I/O options for enhanced connectivity.

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 17th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

You Can Now Install Linux Kernel 6.8 on Ubuntu, Here’s How

Linux kernel 6.8 was released on March 10th, 2024. It introduces new features like LAM (Linear Address Masking) virtualization and guest-first memory support for KVM, support for the Broadcom BCM2712 processor in Raspberry Pi 5, zswap writeback disabling, fscrypt support for CephFS, a new Intel Xe DRM driver, as well as numerous other new and updated drivers for better hardware support.

Void Linux’s March 2024 Update Brings Raspberry Pi 5 Support
Void Linux's latest image set, 20240314, is out! Highlights include Raspberry Pi 5 support and improved boot options
Proprietary Security Failures and Shams
Kernel: EasyOS and More
VKD3D-Proton version 2.12
Programming Leftovers
GNU Octave 9.1.0 Released
GNU Octave version 9.1.0 has been released and is now available for download
Some Raspberry Pi 5 boards can be overclocked up to 3.14 GHz (and run just fine)
The Raspberry Pi 5 is advertised as a single board computer with a CPU clocked up to 2.4 GHz
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip launched for flagship Android devices
Test improvement – More and better tests for LibreOffice
How to Connect your mobile phone to Linux Mint with KDE Connect – Linux Mint 21.3 edition
I will explain what KDE Connect is and show the process of how to install and set up KDE Connect in Linux Mint
8 Best Free and Open Source OCR Systems
Pin It! – pin shortcuts for your favorite portable apps to your app launcher
The software was originally targeted for elementary OS but it’s currently designed for any Linux distro
Review: KDE neon 20240303 and 20240304
KDE neon is an Ubuntu-based Linux distribution released by the KDE project
Kile 2.9.95 / 3.0 beta 4 released
We have a release of Kile 2.9.95, also known as 3.0 beta 4
Distributions and Operating Systems: 10 Best GNU/Linux Distros, Univention Corporate Server 5.0-7, and Qubes OS 4.2.1-rc1
Security Leftovers
Today in Techrights
New Episodes and Videos About GNU/Linux
Krita vs. GIMP: Which Free Photoshop App is Best?
Sipeed MaixBox M4N AI Box with 43.2 TOPS AXera AX650N SoC can decode/encode up to 32 videos
Sipeed provides a Debian image with Qt support
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Google Phone app loses the Nearby Places search feature on Android
Programming Leftovers and Education Tidbits
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Open Access
Linux Devices and Open Hardware
Games: Proton 9.0 Beta 15, Public Domain Game Jam, Playstation Plus From a BSD/Linux User's Perspective, How to Play Games on GNU/Linux
4 stories about gaming
TileOS 1.0 Unveiled for Tiling Window Managers Enthusiasts
TileOS is a Linux distribution based on Debian’s stable branch
7-inch Raspberry Pi CM4-based industrial HMI offers gigabit Ethernet, RS485 Modbus, digital and analog inputs
The NORVI RPI-HMI runs Raspberry Pi OS with all necessary drivers and can be programmed with Python
13 Useful Free and Open Source JavaScript Web Frameworks
Completing the KDE Frameworks 6 transition
Getting the KDE Mega Relase 6 out was a key milestone in the transition to Qt 6 and KDE Frameworks 6
A Sudden Rush [original]
Is there growing interest in GNU/Linux?
Firefox DevTools Newsletter and Mozilla Drops Axe on its Privacy-Friendly Location Service
Programming Leftovers and Gentoo
Linux Kernel, Linux Foundation Leftovers
OpenPGP Paper Backup, Games on Steam, and CloudNativePG
Open Hardware: RISC-V, Arduino, and Raspberry Pi
KDE and openSUSE Tumbleweed News
Security Leftovers
Proton Mail on GNU/Linux (Beta)
Microsoft's testing an idea to promote Bing in Windows 11 - and it's so awful, it makes me want to install Linux
This should never have made it off the drawing board
Zorin OS 17.1 Released with Enhanced Windows App Support, Education Edition
The Zorin OS team released today Zorin OS 17.1 as the first update to the latest Zorin OS 17 operating system series adding various improvements and updating the Education edition.
Ubuntu Pit's Lists: Hex Editors and Viewers, Notepad++ Alternatives, and CCleaner Alternatives
9 of the Best Linux Distros for Windows Users
If you’re new to Linux or are switching to Linux from Windows, you’ll want an operating system that is GUI-focused like Windows
Today we launched Flox 1.0
GNUnet 0.21.1
This is a bugfix release for gnunet 0.21.0
Godot 4.3 dev 5, Godot 4.1.4 RC 2 & Godot 4.2.2 RC 2
Is Fedora Linux a Good Distro? 15 Reasons to Use Fedora Linux
It goes without saying that Fedora GNU/Linux is one of the best GNU/Linux distributions and has significantly distinct properties
This Week in GNOME: #139 Just Before the Release
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from March 08 to March 15
Libadwaita 1.5
another cycle has passed
Programming Leftovers
today's leftovers
Devices and Open Hardware: Jetson Nano, Arduino, ESP32, micro:bit, Raspberry Pi
Security and Windows TCO
PipeWire 1.0.4 Is Here as a Massive Bugfix Release
PipeWire 1.0.4 debuts with vital bug fixes, enhancing audio/MIDI latency and ensuring smoother media handling
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Free Software: Video Conferencing, Music, Shellngn, and Drive Cloning
4 bits about FOSS
The golden age of Nintendo emulators on Android is over
Dolphin 24.02
A few behaviors and default have changed
System76 Adder Linux Laptop Gets a Hardware Refresh
It now has a 14th Gen Intel CPU and your choice of RTX 40-series graphics cards
Stable kernels: Linux 6.8.1, Linux 6.7.10, Linux 6.6.22, Linux 6.1.82, Linux 5.15.152, Linux 5.10.213, Linux 5.4.272, and Linux 4.19.310
I'm announcing the release of the 6.8.1 kernel
Raspberry Pi OS Is Now Powered by Linux 6.6 LTS, Improves Raspberry Pi 5 Support
The Raspberry Pi Foundation released today a new build of their Debian-based Raspberry Pi OS operating for the Raspberry Pi single-board computers.
Sparky 7.3
The 3rd update of Sparky 7 – 7.3 is out
SnoopGod Linux: The Cybersecurity Distro Like Kali Linux
A modern fork of Blackbuntu for pentesters is here
Firefly Core-3562JQ Rockchip RK3562J industrial SoM works in the -40 to +85°C temperature range
Firefly will provide Ubuntu, Debian, and Linux Buildroot+Qt images for its Rockchip RK3562J CPU module
KDE Plasma 6 on openSUSE Tumbleweed
In the wide, wide world of desktop Linux, there is a lot of buzz and excitement over the release of Plasma 6 and for good reason
Best Free and Open Source Software
This week in KDE: Dolphin levels up
In addition to lots and lots of Plasma 6 stability work and the beginning of Plasma 6.1 feature work
Games: Bazzite Linux, Spring Sale 2024, Black Mesa, and More
7 gaming related posts
Haiku Activity & Contract Report, February 2024
This report covers hrev57561 through hrev57615
Istio 1.21.0
New release
Linux Kernel: Automatic regression handling/reporting and btrfs
Programming Leftovers
Krita’s 2024 Roadmap Unveils AI Research and Major Overhauls
In a recent post, the Krita team took a reflective and forward-looking approach to charting the path for this beloved open-source painting program
CopyQ Clipboard Manager 8.0.0 Add ARM64 for Debian, Ras Pi, & MacOS
CopyQ, the popular free open-source clipboard manager, announced new 8.0.0 release today
Nintendo Switch: Yuzu emulator returns as Suyu for Linux and Windows gamers
The Yuzu emulator may be dead, but its source code has already been repurposed
Switching To Linux Full-Time: My Thoughts Two Months Later
I’ve come to enjoy the laptop I’m using it on,