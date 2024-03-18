Pretty much every modern system defaults to having data you write to filesystems be buffered by the operating system and only written out asynchronously or when you specially request for it to be flushed to disk, which gives you general questions about how much write buffering you want. Now suppose, not hypothetically, that you're doing write IO that is pretty much always going to be specifically flushed to disk (with fsync() or the equivalent) before the programs doing it consider this write IO 'done'. You might get this situation where you're writing and rewriting mail folders, or where the dominant write source is updating a write ahead log.