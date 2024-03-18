today's howtos
Real Linux User ☛ How to Connect your mobile phone to GNU/Linux Mint with KDE Connect – GNU/Linux Mint 21.3 edition
If you follow the news about Fashion Company Apple products a bit, you have probably also read or heard about the perfect integration between all Fashion Company Apple products [...]
FOSSLinux ☛ How to Install Steam on Fedora and Enter the Gaming Universe
Steam, the ultimate destination for playing, discussing, and creating games, can also be enjoyed on Fedora. This guide walks you through the steps to install Steam on Fedora, ensuring you have access to thousands of games and a vibrant gaming community right from your GNU/Linux system.
LinuxTechLab ☛ How to enable 2FA (MFA) on the Gitlab server
In this article, we will learn about how to enable 2-factor authentication or multi-factor authentication (2FA / MFA) on the Gitlab server.
Linuxiac ☛ VirtualBox: How to Set VMs to Start on GNU/Linux Automatically
Set VirtualBox VMs to start automatically on Linux. Simple, effective methods to ensure your VMs are ready at boot.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ GNU Octave 9.1.0 Released! How to Install it in Ubuntu
GNU Octave, the free open-source application for numerical computations, released new major 9.1.0 version! Here’s how to install it in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 23.10, and Ubuntu 24.04. The GNU website has not yet announced the new release, but it’s available in the download page.
University of Toronto ☛ Disk write buffering and its interactions with write flushes
Pretty much every modern system defaults to having data you write to filesystems be buffered by the operating system and only written out asynchronously or when you specially request for it to be flushed to disk, which gives you general questions about how much write buffering you want. Now suppose, not hypothetically, that you're doing write IO that is pretty much always going to be specifically flushed to disk (with fsync() or the equivalent) before the programs doing it consider this write IO 'done'. You might get this situation where you're writing and rewriting mail folders, or where the dominant write source is updating a write ahead log.
ID Root ☛ Less Command in GNU/Linux with Examples
When working with text files in Linux, you’ll often encounter situations where you need to view the contents of a file without modifying it. While you could open the file in a text editor, this can be inefficient, especially for large files. This is where the less command comes in handy.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Neo4j on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Neo4j on Debian 12.
