GNU/Linux at 5% Soon?

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 12, 2024,

updated Mar 12, 2024



WE are still seeing yet more reports about the growth of GNU/Linux on desktops/laptops (one more added last night) and just shortly after we showed it at 4.22% we now see it at even higher than that:

In spite of attempts to censor this site we're still going strong. There's a lot more traffic - we're assuming as interest in the platform grows ("bandwagon effect"). Lately, including yesterday, we serve about a million hits per day. █