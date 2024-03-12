Based on the just-released Linux 6.8 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.8 kernel is here to clean up new drivers for Intel qat_420xx, Imagination PowerVR, Intel Xe, Chips and Media Wave5, Intel VSC, Aquantia PHY, and Realtek rtw8922a.

KeePassXC 2.7.7 is here more than six months after the previous point release and introduces support for importing passwords in the 1Password 1PUX and Bitwarden formats (both unencrypted and encrypted), USB hotplug support for the Hardware Key interface, and basic support for PassKeys (WebAuthn).