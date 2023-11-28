Plans for Next Month and Next Year

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 28, 2023



THE month of December is right around the corner. Friday will be December already.

The news is starting to pick up pace again (after Thanksgiving and two fake "holidays" right after it, made up by corporations with endless appetite for profits).

In 2024 we become 20 years old and we'll make more changes. We'd like to implement further improvements to the site, other than improved speed. One planned change (before the new year or just after) is separation of the site into two sections, the original and the news. It ought to make the two easier to discern. After that we might add something like search, but it's too early to predict that. █