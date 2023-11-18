Linux Foundation: FinOps and Joint Development Foundation (JDF)
FinOps Foundation debuts first major release of its FOCUS cloud billing standard
The FinOps Foundation today introduced the first round-number release of FOCUS, an open-source standard designed to help companies more easily track their cloud costs and forecast future spending. The FinOps Foundation is an industry consortium that was launched by the 'Linux' Foundation three years ago.
AWS, Google team up with Linux Foundation on cloud spending specification [Ed: GAFAM pushing outsourcing disguised with openwashing]
Together with cloud giants AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud and Oracle Cloud, the FinOps Foundation, a Linux Foundation project focused on cloud financial management, has created a universal cloud billing specification.
Google App Defense Alliance Joins Linux Foundation; Meta, Microsoft Hop On [Ed: LF fronting for GAFAM instead of Linux or Free software]
A four-year-old Google initiative to combat malware from gate-crashing the Android apps Play store is now part of the Joint Development Foundation (JDF).