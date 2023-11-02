LibreOffice 7.5.8 Is Here as the Last Update in the Series, Upgrade to LibreOffice 7.6 Now
LibreOffice 7.5.8 is here one and a half months after LibreOffice 7.5.7, which was an emergency, unscheduled update that addressed a security vulnerability in the WebP codec. LibreOffice 7.5.8 contains a total of 21 bug fixes to make the LibreOffice 7.5 series more stable and reliable.
However, this is the last planned update to the LibreOffice 7.5 series, which will reach end of life on November 30th, 2024. If you’re still using LibreOffice 7.5, you should consider updating your installation to the latest LibreOffice 7.6 series.