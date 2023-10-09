Latest Issue of PCLinuxOS Magazine

I asked him, "Does it matter that I'm running that Xfce desktop on PCLinuxOS?" He stumbles and stammers, asking me "What?! You are running Linux?!"

[...]

Now here's what really made me mad. I worked throughout all of the initial pandemic, caring for patients with COVID, and never contracted it. And I was in close, prolonged contact with these patients. Now, eight months after retiring from bedside care in the hospital setting, I get COVID. We are fully vaccinated (including the kids), but we had chosen to "skip" the later rounds of "booster" shots. We do, however, plan to get the newer round of "booster" shots, probably sometime in October.