Latest Issue of PCLinuxOS Magazine
-
From The Chief Editor's Desk...
I asked him, "Does it matter that I'm running that Xfce desktop on PCLinuxOS?" He stumbles and stammers, asking me "What?! You are running Linux?!"
[...]
Now here's what really made me mad. I worked throughout all of the initial pandemic, caring for patients with COVID, and never contracted it. And I was in close, prolonged contact with these patients. Now, eight months after retiring from bedside care in the hospital setting, I get COVID. We are fully vaccinated (including the kids), but we had chosen to "skip" the later rounds of "booster" shots. We do, however, plan to get the newer round of "booster" shots, probably sometime in October.
-
PCLinuxOS Screenshot Showcase
-
ICYMI: Enable Automatic Translations in Firefox 117
The latest version of Mozilla's flagship FOSS browser is out, and it's picked up one of the main features for which we keep Chrome around, according to an article on The Register. The Firefox version 117 feature list might not look all that impressive, but it does have a big-ticket feature that may tempt people back: automatic translation. The snag is it's disabled by default in the release version, and you'll have to manually enable it. Although it was enabled in the betas, Mozilla has decided to go for a staged rollout and not enable it for everyone until Firefox 118 in six weeks or so. To enable it now, in Firefox 117, go to the configuration page (enter about:config in the address bar), and search for a setting called browser.translations.enable. Change that to True and restart the browser, and the new feature should start working. If you go to a page that's not in your configured system language, a new button should appear next to the address box, offering machine translation.
-
"mylive-install" Help Guide Now Available In 13 Languages
As of July 2023, PCLinuxOS releases ship with the "mylive-install" installer (aka 17g installer) rather than the old "draklive-install" which was the default for many years. To help both newcomers and experienced PCLinuxOS users, I wrote an illustrated guide which walks through the installation steps.
This was posted in the "Tips and Tricks" section of the forum, and a more detailed overview was published in the September 2023 issue of The PCLinuxOS Magazine. Beginning with the 2023.08 official releases (KDE, KDE Darkstar, MATE and Xfce), Texstar includes a Help file, named "Install-help" (in PDF format) on the Live desktop for reference. "Install-help" is an updated version of my guide with editorial improvements, courtesy of tbs (Torsten).