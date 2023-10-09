The Sinister Six Strike Again
Microsoft: It currently controls systemD, the most crucial part of the GNU Linux operating system. So much so that the meme below has already become infamous.
Apple: Controls CUPS, the GNU Linux printing system.
Facebook: Controls the ZSTD compression system, which is present in many aspects of GNU Linux
IBM: Controls the development of Gnome and several fundamental libraries for the operating system, the GTK libraries.
Amazon: Amazon Linux and cloud infrastructure
Google: Among other critical parts of the operating system, Google develops the EXT-4 file system.
This is some of the best known information about how these companies control parts of the system. Of course, there may be more points of influence and dependency on these companies, which we would have to research in more depth (Microsoft itself owns Github, where 90% of the world's free software projects are probably housed).
But, as I started the article, the enemies of users are plotting again to make our lives worse. Now, I'm going to quickly focus on one member of the sinister six that is working hard to end our freedoms… Yes, unfortunately, the GNU movement, little by little, with its four freedoms, is being destroyed, in broad daylight, and right in front of our eyes.