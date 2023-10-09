So, I find it easiest to keep a PDF file on my desktop that has all of the meal menus for their school, just so I can answer that daily question. I used to be able to just download the PDFs from their school's website, but last year they changed to some funky clunker that only allows you to "print off" the menus, one at a time. So, I've had to adapt.

Now I'm a HUGE fan/user of CUPS-PDF, but it really doesn't work well in this particular situation, since each menu (there's a separate menu for each meal at school) has the exact same name. Fortunately, Firefox's print dialog has an option to save the current document to a PDF file. So, by using that, I can give each menu a separate filename, where CUPS-PDF doesn't allow me to specify a name for each PDF file. Rather, with CUPS-PDF, the title of the page serves as the filename, and since they are all named the same, each downloaded menu would just overwrite the previous one. I know this because I've tried it.

Previously, when the school's website had pre-made PDF files of the school menus, they still had separate menus for each meal. But who wants to have to open multiple PDFs when you can get all of the information you're seeking by looking at just one PDF? So even back then, I would combine all of the downloaded PDF files into one contiguous PDF file that contained all of the menus.