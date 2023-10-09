today's howtos
How to Install FileZilla on Ubuntu
Need to manage files on a remote server from your Ubuntu PC? Check out FileZilla, a free-to-use FTP client for Linux.
How to Use Linux's screen Command [Ed: It's a GNU program, not "Linux command"]
Ever wanted to run a terminal command in the background, and then pull it up later? You need the Linux screen command!
How to Use the scp Command on Linux
Fast and simple, just like it should be.
How to Compare Two Text Files in the Linux Terminal
Quickly find the differences between two text files in Linux and macOS.
How to List Environment Variables on Linux
Inspect your environment.
Breaking Linux files into pieces with the split command
Some simple Linux commands allow you to break files into pieces and reassemble them as needed. In this post, we'll look at the split command and some of its more useful options.
[Repeat] Recording your commands on the Linux command line
Linux offers a couple of easy ways to record commands you type so that you can review or rerun them.
Thunar Custom Action Joins Multiple PDFs
So, I find it easiest to keep a PDF file on my desktop that has all of the meal menus for their school, just so I can answer that daily question. I used to be able to just download the PDFs from their school's website, but last year they changed to some funky clunker that only allows you to "print off" the menus, one at a time. So, I've had to adapt.
Now I'm a HUGE fan/user of CUPS-PDF, but it really doesn't work well in this particular situation, since each menu (there's a separate menu for each meal at school) has the exact same name. Fortunately, Firefox's print dialog has an option to save the current document to a PDF file. So, by using that, I can give each menu a separate filename, where CUPS-PDF doesn't allow me to specify a name for each PDF file. Rather, with CUPS-PDF, the title of the page serves as the filename, and since they are all named the same, each downloaded menu would just overwrite the previous one. I know this because I've tried it.
Previously, when the school's website had pre-made PDF files of the school menus, they still had separate menus for each meal. But who wants to have to open multiple PDFs when you can get all of the information you're seeking by looking at just one PDF? So even back then, I would combine all of the downloaded PDF files into one contiguous PDF file that contained all of the menus.
Inkscape Tutorial: Create A Landscape
I saw another Inkscape tutorial I thought was really neat, so I'm going to share it. This one is from Davies Media Design, and it gives instructions for a landscape which fades into the distance. He also outlines a way to get a palette of complimentary colors, if you are having trouble choosing them in Inkscape. You can go to the website https://coolors.co which is totally a color palette selector.